Reddit User Calls Delhi Airport Experience 'Nightmare', Feels Ashamed of Being Indian

A recent Reddit post sparked a discussion about people’s experiences at Delhi Airport. The user shared a frustrating story about long waits and chaotic behavior. They described trying to check in for an Indigo flight but finding only two out of four counters open, with a long line and no airport staff to help manage the crowd. The user also mentioned people eating and talking loudly in the queue, which added to their discomfort.

Also read –

The post went on to criticize the management at Delhi Airport, saying it’s poorly organized and lacks basic etiquette among passengers. The user expressed concern that such behavior reinforces negative stereotypes about Indians among foreigners.

Since being posted a day ago, the Reddit post has gathered over 1,500 upvotes and numerous comments. Many other users shared similar frustrating experiences they’ve had at Delhi Airport.

One commenter from Singapore contrasted their efficient airport experiences with the challenges faced at Delhi Airport, where long check-in and security lines are common, especially during busy times. Another commenter mentioned having to arrive five hours early for international flights at Delhi Airport due to the time-consuming processes for baggage drop-off, security checks, and immigration.

Another Reddit user shared their own experience of dealing with disruptive behavior from college students at Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport.