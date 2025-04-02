Reject Waqf Bill: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi Wears Black To Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill

Congress MP and poet Imran Pratapgarhi made a strong statement on Tuesday as he arrived at Parliament dressed in black to protest against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Congress MP and poet Imran Pratapgarhi made a strong statement on Tuesday as he arrived at Parliament dressed in black to protest against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Holding a placard that read ‘Reject Waqf Bill’, Pratapgarhi signaled his firm opposition to the legislation, which is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

A Symbolic Protest

Pratapgarhi’s black attire served as a symbolic gesture of dissent against the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995. The bill, introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, particularly members of the INDIA bloc, who argue that it undermines the rights and autonomy of Waqf boards across the country.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Pratapgarhi emphasized that the bill is unconstitutional and an attack on minority rights. “This bill seeks to weaken the institutions that protect Waqf properties. It is unacceptable, and we will oppose it both inside and outside Parliament,” he said.

Opposition Mobilizes Against the Bill

The Congress party, along with other opposition members, has been vocal in its resistance to the bill. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, AIMIM, and other INDIA bloc parties have also criticized the proposed changes, calling them an attempt to take control of Waqf properties under the guise of administrative reforms.

A meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders was held earlier to discuss a coordinated strategy against the bill, with many MPs planning to stage demonstrations and raise concerns during parliamentary proceedings.

Government’s Stand

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has defended the bill, stating that it aims to bring more transparency and accountability to the management of Waqf properties. According to government sources, the amendments seek to address longstanding issues related to the misuse and mismanagement of Waqf assets while ensuring that they are used for the welfare of the intended beneficiaries.

Despite government assurances, opposition leaders remain unconvinced and are preparing for an intense debate in the Lok Sabha. The introduction of the bill is expected to spark a heated discussion, with opposition MPs gearing up to challenge its provisions.

A Growing Political Flashpoint

With the bill scheduled for discussion, the political atmosphere in Parliament remains charged. Pratapgarhi’s protest is part of a larger movement against what opposition leaders call the government’s attempt to erode minority rights. As the debate unfolds, all eyes will be on how both sides navigate this contentious issue.

