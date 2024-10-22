Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Reliance-Disney Merger Approved By CCI: $8.5 Billion Deal With Crucial Restrictions On Cricket Advertising

This approval, detailed in a comprehensive 48-page order released on Tuesday, comes with a series of conditions aimed at maintaining fair competition in the sector. (Read more below)

Reliance-Disney Merger Approved By CCI: $8.5 Billion Deal With Crucial Restrictions On Cricket Advertising

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the mega media assets merger between Reliance Industries and Walt Disney, marking a significant shift in the Indian media landscape. This approval, detailed in a comprehensive 48-page order released on Tuesday, comes with a series of conditions aimed at maintaining fair competition in the sector.

As part of the approval process, Reliance and Disney have voluntarily agreed to divest seven television channels, including Hungama and Super Hungama. This move is intended to prevent any monopolistic practices that could arise from the merger.

In an effort to promote transparency and fairness, the companies have also committed to not bundling TV advertisement slots for high-profile cricketing events, including IPL, ICC, and BCCI rights, for the duration of their existing agreements. This stipulation is designed to ensure that advertisers can access slots independently, fostering a competitive advertising environment.

The merger not only reshapes the media landscape but also sets a precedent for how regulatory bodies will oversee future media consolidations in India.

As the landscape evolves, stakeholders will be keenly observing how these conditions will impact the competitive dynamics of the Indian media and entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Zomato Profit Soars 389% In Q2: Plans To Launch New ‘District’ App Soon – What’s in Store?

Filed under

$8.5 billion deal advertising regulations BCCI rights CCI approval cricket ad slots ICC rights IPL rights media assets merger Reliance-Disney merger TV channels divestment
Advertisement

Also Read

Ways To Reduce Eye Strain During Working Hours

Ways To Reduce Eye Strain During Working Hours

IMF Retains India’s GDP Growth Forecast At 7% For FY25, 6.5% For FY26

IMF Retains India’s GDP Growth Forecast At 7% For FY25, 6.5% For FY26

What Secrets Lie Behind The Naming Of Cyclone Dana? Here’s What You Need To Know!

What Secrets Lie Behind The Naming Of Cyclone Dana? Here’s What You Need To Know!

17 Feared Trapped After Building Collapse In Bengaluru

17 Feared Trapped After Building Collapse In Bengaluru

Mike Jeffries, Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Arrested For Sex-Trafficking Young Men

Mike Jeffries, Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Arrested For Sex-Trafficking Young Men

Entertainment

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox