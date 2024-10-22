Reliance-Disney Merger Approved By CCI: $8.5 Billion Deal With Crucial Restrictions On Cricket Advertising

This approval, detailed in a comprehensive 48-page order released on Tuesday, comes with a series of conditions aimed at maintaining fair competition in the sector. (Read more below)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the mega media assets merger between Reliance Industries and Walt Disney, marking a significant shift in the Indian media landscape. This approval, detailed in a comprehensive 48-page order released on Tuesday, comes with a series of conditions aimed at maintaining fair competition in the sector.

As part of the approval process, Reliance and Disney have voluntarily agreed to divest seven television channels, including Hungama and Super Hungama. This move is intended to prevent any monopolistic practices that could arise from the merger.

In an effort to promote transparency and fairness, the companies have also committed to not bundling TV advertisement slots for high-profile cricketing events, including IPL, ICC, and BCCI rights, for the duration of their existing agreements. This stipulation is designed to ensure that advertisers can access slots independently, fostering a competitive advertising environment.

The merger not only reshapes the media landscape but also sets a precedent for how regulatory bodies will oversee future media consolidations in India.

As the landscape evolves, stakeholders will be keenly observing how these conditions will impact the competitive dynamics of the Indian media and entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Zomato Profit Soars 389% In Q2: Plans To Launch New ‘District’ App Soon – What’s in Store?