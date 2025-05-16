Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Residents Face Hardships Amid Lack Of Development In Assam-Meghalaya Border Villages

Residents Face Hardships Amid Lack Of Development In Assam-Meghalaya Border Villages

The river Kalahi has divided Langkhar, which spans about 600 feet in width. With no permanent bridge, villagers construct a makeshift bamboo bridge every November, which lasts only about three months.

Residents Face Hardships Amid Lack Of Development In Assam-Meghalaya Border Villages

Over 300 tribal families reside in these villages lack essential infrastructure


Several remote villages near the Assam-Meghalaya border remain untouched by basic government schemes, this has been alleged by the villagers. One such village is Langkhar, located near the historic Chandubi Lake and under the Chaigaon Revenue Circle and Assembly Constituency in Kamrup district.

Over 300 tribal families reside in these villages, which lack essential infrastructure like a proper primary school, electricity, paved roads, and safe drinking water.

The river Kalahi has divided Langkhar, which spans about 600 feet in width. With no permanent bridge, villagers construct a makeshift bamboo bridge every November, which lasts only about three months. For the remaining months—especially during the monsoon—residents rely on a single wooden boat to cross the river.

“Our lives become extremely difficult during the rainy season,” said a local resident. “We have only one boat, and everyone, including school children, uses it or the fragile bamboo bridge. It’s dangerous, but we have no choice.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The lone road leading to the village has never been blacktopped, and clean drinking water remains unavailable. Villagers claim they have repeatedly appealed to their local MLA, Rekibuddin Ahmed, for help, but their pleas have largely gone unheard.

“Political leaders come here only during election time,” another resident said. “After that, they forget us for five years. We’ve been living in these tough conditions for decades. Nothing has changed.”

The villagers continue to wait for meaningful intervention from the Assam government. Until then, Langkhar remains a stark reminder of the gaps in rural development in the state.

ALSO READ: Chidambaram’s Warning: INDIA Bloc Fragile, BJP A Political Juggernaut

Filed under

Assam border villages Latest India News meghalaya

Anupam Kher meets Robert

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival...
At least 18 rebels and tw

Clash in Indonesia’s Restive Papua Region Leaves 18 Rebels, 2 Police Officers Dead
newsx

Rohit Sharma’s Emotional Moment: Parents Unveil ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’ At Wankhede Stadium
To maintain economic stab

How RBI Helped Pakistan After Independence By Printing Its Money- A Rare Historical Chapter
At least 93 Palestinians

Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 93 in Gaza as Netanyahu Vows to Intensify War
Gujarat Solar Power

Gujarat Leads The Nation In Solar Power, Contributes 34% Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival 2025: Most Amazing Feeling

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival...

Clash in Indonesia’s Restive Papua Region Leaves 18 Rebels, 2 Police Officers Dead

Clash in Indonesia’s Restive Papua Region Leaves 18 Rebels, 2 Police Officers Dead

Rohit Sharma’s Emotional Moment: Parents Unveil ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’ At Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma’s Emotional Moment: Parents Unveil ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’ At Wankhede Stadium

How RBI Helped Pakistan After Independence By Printing Its Money- A Rare Historical Chapter

How RBI Helped Pakistan After Independence By Printing Its Money- A Rare Historical Chapter

Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 93 in Gaza as Netanyahu Vows to Intensify War

Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 93 in Gaza as Netanyahu Vows to Intensify War

Entertainment

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival 2025: Most Amazing Feeling

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is All About

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays Tribute

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A Maruti Swift

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom