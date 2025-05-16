Residents Face Hardships Amid Lack Of Development In Assam-Meghalaya Border Villages

The river Kalahi has divided Langkhar, which spans about 600 feet in width. With no permanent bridge, villagers construct a makeshift bamboo bridge every November, which lasts only about three months.

Several remote villages near the Assam-Meghalaya border remain untouched by basic government schemes, this has been alleged by the villagers. One such village is Langkhar, located near the historic Chandubi Lake and under the Chaigaon Revenue Circle and Assembly Constituency in Kamrup district.

Over 300 tribal families reside in these villages, which lack essential infrastructure like a proper primary school, electricity, paved roads, and safe drinking water.

The river Kalahi has divided Langkhar, which spans about 600 feet in width. With no permanent bridge, villagers construct a makeshift bamboo bridge every November, which lasts only about three months. For the remaining months—especially during the monsoon—residents rely on a single wooden boat to cross the river.

“Our lives become extremely difficult during the rainy season,” said a local resident. “We have only one boat, and everyone, including school children, uses it or the fragile bamboo bridge. It’s dangerous, but we have no choice.”

The lone road leading to the village has never been blacktopped, and clean drinking water remains unavailable. Villagers claim they have repeatedly appealed to their local MLA, Rekibuddin Ahmed, for help, but their pleas have largely gone unheard.

“Political leaders come here only during election time,” another resident said. “After that, they forget us for five years. We’ve been living in these tough conditions for decades. Nothing has changed.”

The villagers continue to wait for meaningful intervention from the Assam government. Until then, Langkhar remains a stark reminder of the gaps in rural development in the state.

