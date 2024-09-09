RFK Jr. and Trump Allegedly Under Threat Over UFO Document Disclosure

RFK Jr. and Donald Trump are reportedly facing threats over their plans to release classified UFO documents, with theories linking these threats to historical assassinations and secretive government cover-ups.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump are reportedly facing serious threats related to their plans to release classified UFO documents. Filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee, known for his film The King of UFOs, suggests that the former president may be in danger of another assassination attempt to prevent the disclosure of top-secret government files about extraterrestrial life.

Motives Behind the Alleged Threats

Lee claims that Trump’s potential assassination attempt was motivated by a desire to stop him from revealing classified information about aliens. He also suggests that RFK Jr. is at significant risk for pressuring Trump to disclose these documents. According to Lee, RFK Jr.’s push for transparency could be linked to historical theories about the assassination of JFK, who allegedly had knowledge of UFO cover-ups.

Historical Context and Theories

Lee also discusses theories involving JFK and Marilyn Monroe. He suggests that JFK may have shared UFO secrets with Monroe, who was then killed to maintain secrecy. This theory posits that Monroe was scheduled to disclose these secrets publicly shortly before her death. Lee believes that RFK Jr. might be aware of these historical connections and has resumed advocating for UFO disclosure since aligning with Trump.

Film Insights and Royal Involvement

In his latest film, Lee examines the UK’s fascination with UFOs, featuring insights from former Ministry of Defence UFO head Nick Pope. The film explores King Charles’ potential role in preparing the public for UFO disclosures under the “Five Eyes Agreement,” noting that Prince Philip had a longstanding interest in UFOs since the 1950s.