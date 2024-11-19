Ridley Scott Dismisses Denzel Washington’s Claims Of Same-Sex Kiss Scene Getting Cut From Gladiator II

While the controversy surrounding the alleged kiss has drawn attention, cast and crew members maintain that creative and editorial decisions were made to streamline the film. The conversation reflects evolving discussions about representation in cinema.

At the Gladiator II premiere, director Ridley Scott dismissed claims that a same-sex kiss involving Denzel Washington’s character was cut from the film. “No, that’s bullshit,” Scott said, clarifying that while the actors acted out certain moments, the kiss “didn’t happen.”

Denzel Washington’s Perspective

Washington addressed the controversy, describing the kiss as a minor moment. “It really is much ado about nothing,” he said, explaining it was just a “peck” during a scene in which his character kisses another man’s hands and lips before killing him. He humorously referred to it as “the kiss of death.”

Washington’s character, Macrinus, is hinted in the script to have had relationships with men. However, during a recent interview, Washington claimed the kiss was removed because the filmmakers “weren’t ready for that yet.”

Other Perspectives from the Cast and Crew

Connie Nielsen, who reprises her role as Lucilla, revealed that her grieving scene was also omitted, emphasizing that the decision to cut scenes wasn’t rooted in homophobia but rather due to time constraints.

“There was no room for it,” she stated. Producer Michael Pruss echoed this sentiment, mentioning that much of the footage shot did not make the final cut, downplaying the controversy as “truly a non-event.”

Paul Mescal on the Film’s Audience

Paul Mescal, starring as Lucius in the sequel, highlighted the movie’s broad appeal in an interview with Attitude magazine. “This film is for the guys, the gays, the girls, the mums, the dads,” he said, adding that even “the bros will love it.”

Nielsen praised Mescal’s performance and resilience as a young actor managing the pressures of such a high-profile role.

While the controversy surrounding the alleged kiss has drawn attention, cast and crew members maintain that creative and editorial decisions were made to streamline the film. The conversation reflects evolving discussions about representation in cinema.

