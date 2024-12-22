Robots Could Soon Detect Human Emotions Through Skin Touch -Study

This research was published in the IEEE Access journal and introduces skin conductance as an exciting means to measure emotional states in real-time.

Understanding Skin Conductance

Skin conductance refers to the ability of the skin to conduct electricity. It is a function that depends on sweat and nervous activity when a person reacts emotionally. Unlike facial recognition or speech analysis, current techniques are vulnerable to errors under adverse conditions. However, skin conductance provides a more reliable, non-invasive means.

Human emotions subtly alter the electrical properties of the skin when sweat gland activity occurs. Such changes may occur within seconds, thereby offering instant feedback on emotional states.

How the Experiment Was Done

Scientists at Tokyo Metropolitan University tested the method using 33 participants. The researchers attached sensors to participants’ fingers and showed them a mix of emotionally charged videos—horror scenes, family reunions, and comedy sketches, among others.

The results of the study indicated the existence of different patterns for each emotion in skin conductance:

Fear: Responses were the longest lasting, indicating an evolutionary mechanism to stay vigilant in response to danger.

Family Bonding: A mix of happiness and sadness, this emotion exhibited slower responses, which is most probably due to the overlap of contrasting feelings.

Humor: Triggered fast but short-lived responses, and for this, no reason has been found.The findings suggest that skin conductance, combined with other physiological signals like heart rate and brain activity, might well revolutionize emotion-detecting technologies.

“Few studies have explored how the dynamics of skin conductance differ across emotions,” the researchers said. “This understanding could advance technologies for accurate emotion recognition.”

The implications are widespread. Future robots and intelligent devices could not only converse with users but also have empathy for their emotional states. For instance, a robot can change its tone or the way it behaves based on the stress level of a user; a streaming platform can show content that matches the person’s mood.

While the method shows promise, researchers acknowledge it is far from perfect. Integrating skin conductance with additional physiological signals could improve accuracy.

“There is a growing demand for techniques to estimate subjective experiences from physiological signals to provide emotionally engaging services,” the study emphasized.

