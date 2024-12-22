Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Robots Could Soon Detect Human Emotions Through Skin Touch -Study

This research was published in the IEEE Access journal and introduces skin conductance as an exciting means to measure emotional states in real-time.

Robots Could Soon Detect Human Emotions Through Skin Touch -Study

Robots may be able to assess human emotions through a touch of skin one day. This research was published in the IEEE Access journal and introduces skin conductance as an exciting means to measure emotional states in real-time.

Understanding Skin Conductance

Skin conductance refers to the ability of the skin to conduct electricity. It is a function that depends on sweat and nervous activity when a person reacts emotionally. Unlike facial recognition or speech analysis, current techniques are vulnerable to errors under adverse conditions. However, skin conductance provides a more reliable, non-invasive means.

Human emotions subtly alter the electrical properties of the skin when sweat gland activity occurs. Such changes may occur within seconds, thereby offering instant feedback on emotional states.

How the Experiment Was Done

Scientists at Tokyo Metropolitan University tested the method using 33 participants. The researchers attached sensors to participants’ fingers and showed them a mix of emotionally charged videos—horror scenes, family reunions, and comedy sketches, among others.

The results of the study indicated the existence of different patterns for each emotion in skin conductance:

  • Fear: Responses were the longest lasting, indicating an evolutionary mechanism to stay vigilant in response to danger.
  • Family Bonding: A mix of happiness and sadness, this emotion exhibited slower responses, which is most probably due to the overlap of contrasting feelings.
  • Humor: Triggered fast but short-lived responses, and for this, no reason has been found.The findings suggest that skin conductance, combined with other physiological signals like heart rate and brain activity, might well revolutionize emotion-detecting technologies.

“Few studies have explored how the dynamics of skin conductance differ across emotions,” the researchers said. “This understanding could advance technologies for accurate emotion recognition.”

The implications are widespread. Future robots and intelligent devices could not only converse with users but also have empathy for their emotional states. For instance, a robot can change its tone or the way it behaves based on the stress level of a user; a streaming platform can show content that matches the person’s mood.

While the method shows promise, researchers acknowledge it is far from perfect. Integrating skin conductance with additional physiological signals could improve accuracy.

“There is a growing demand for techniques to estimate subjective experiences from physiological signals to provide emotionally engaging services,” the study emphasized.

ALSO READ: Samsung fires employees for leaking Galaxy S25 Ultra images ahead of launch

Filed under

Robots

Advertisement

Also Read

Two U.S. Navy Pilots Shot Down In ‘Friendly Fire’ Incident During Operations Against Houthi Rebels

Two U.S. Navy Pilots Shot Down In ‘Friendly Fire’ Incident During Operations Against Houthi Rebels

PM Modi Meets 101-Year-Old Former IFS Officer During Historic Visit to Kuwait

PM Modi Meets 101-Year-Old Former IFS Officer During Historic Visit to Kuwait

Ambulance Helicopter Crashed In Turkey, 4 Killed | WATCH

Ambulance Helicopter Crashed In Turkey, 4 Killed | WATCH

VIDEO: An Age Old Steepwell ‘Baori’ Dicovered During Excavation In Chandausi Area Of UP’s Sambhal

VIDEO: An Age Old Steepwell ‘Baori’ Dicovered During Excavation In Chandausi Area Of UP’s Sambhal

Mumbai Tragedy: Four-Year-Old Killed By Teen Driver In Speeding Car

Mumbai Tragedy: Four-Year-Old Killed By Teen Driver In Speeding Car

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Congress MLC Slams Allu Arjun For Denial Of Responsibility, Demands Repentance

Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Congress MLC Slams Allu Arjun For Denial Of Responsibility, Demands Repentance

Mumbai Rocks As Karan Aujla, Vicky Kaushal, And Quick Style Take The Stage

Mumbai Rocks As Karan Aujla, Vicky Kaushal, And Quick Style Take The Stage

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope With The Star Leaving Him Scared

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their Combined Net Worth Surpasses $3 Billion

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox