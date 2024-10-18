Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Exhibit Steady Resolve on Day 3

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal showed steady batting, enhancing India's hopes for a comeback on Day 3 of the opening Test in Bengaluru. At tea, India was 57/0, still trailing New Zealand by 299 runs, with Rohit and Jaiswal unbeaten on 27 and 29, respectively.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed cautious batting to raise hopes of a comeback for India, successfully navigating New Zealand’s challenging innings on Day 3 of the opening Test in Bengaluru. At tea, India stood at 57/0, still trailing by 299 runs, with Rohit and Jaiswal remaining unbeaten at 27 (42) and 29 (49), respectively.

After overcoming New Zealand’s lengthy batting performance, primarily orchestrated by Rachin Ravindra, Rohit and Jaiswal ensured a strong start for India. The duo adopted a measured approach, showcasing aggression selectively against the New Zealand bowlers. Rohit initiated the scoring with the first boundary, paving the way for Jaiswal to follow suit. They adeptly countered the spin threat, prompting New Zealand skipper Tom Latham to constantly reassess his bowling options. The pair maintained a solid partnership, ensuring India did not lose any wickets as they faced the daunting challenge ahead.

New Zealand’s Dominance Before India’s Batting

Prior to India’s innings, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee continued to frustrate the Indian side with their free-flowing batting. Southee’s sixes added to India’s woes, but Mohammed Siraj provided a glimmer of hope. His slower delivery left Southee (65) frustrated, marking the beginning of India’s fightback. Kuldeep Yadav then wrapped up New Zealand’s innings by dismissing the lower order, with Rachin being the last wicket to fall after scoring a formidable 134 runs.

Turning Point in the Day’s Play

The day commenced with Siraj opening the floodgates for India. Daryl Mitchell attempted to drive but edged the ball, which was safely taken by Jaiswal at gully, despite the young player injuring his hand in the process. Jasprit Bumrah capitalized on the momentum, dismissing Tom Blundell, who struggled to read Bumrah’s length and ended up edging the ball to KL Rahul at slip.

Upon Glenn Phillips’ arrival, Rachin continued to lead New Zealand’s charge, rotating the strike and frustrating India’s bowlers. In response, Rohit introduced Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav to stem the runs. Jadeja’s intervention proved effective, as he cleaned up Phillips for 14 runs. Matt Henry attempted to counter with back-to-back boundaries but fell victim to Jadeja shortly thereafter.

Southee and Ravindra’s Resilience

With New Zealand in a precarious situation, Rachin and Southee forged a resilient partnership, tackling the Indian bowlers strategically. Southee hit a massive six off Ravichandran Ashwin, taking the game to the Indian bowlers, while Rachin, relying on classic shots, celebrated his century in Bengaluru, a venue significant to his family.

As the new ball became available, India opted to continue with the old ball in search of wickets. Southee remained undeterred, finishing the session just one run short of his half-century.

Brief Score:
India: 46 & 57/0 (Rohit Sharma 27*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 29*; Glenn Phillips 0-2)
New Zealand: 402 (Rachin Ravindra 134, Tim Southee 65, Devon Conway 91; Ravindra Jadeja 3/72).

