Rohit Shetty Ensures Comfort: No Abuse in Debut OTT Series

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty discusses his debut OTT series ‘Indian Police Force,’ emphasizing its absence of unnecessary abusive content on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, the series diverges from the trend of bold and abusive content seen in other shows. Shetty, known for hits like the ‘Golmaal’ franchise and ‘Dilwale,’ aims to provide family-friendly entertainment, ensuring viewers are comfortable across different platforms. He shares his approach to creating content for OTT, introducing co-director Sushwanth Prakash for specific segments. The action-packed series, consisting of seven episodes, premiered on January 19. While the series gains traction, Shetty also anticipates the release of ‘Singham Again,’ the third installment in the successful cop-based franchise, scheduled for Independence Day. The ‘Singham’ series, initiated in 2011, continues to be a box office success with high expectations for the upcoming film. The film is all set to hit theatres on Independence Day.

“My audiences come to watch my films in the belief that if it’s Rohit’s film, we will be entertained and we can watch it with our family members. So I want them to be comfortable regardless of whether they are watching my work in theatres, on television and streaming platforms. There is no unnecessary abuse and nudity,” the filmmaker said.

On the experience of creating content for OTT and how different it was from making movies, Rohit said, “As it would have been too much for me to shoot all seven episodes in this series, I introduced my assistant director Sushwanth Prakash as a co-director for this show. I had him shoot the entire terror part of the series and told him that I won’t be coming to the set during the filming of this part. I told him to shoot the whole criminal part while I took care of the police part. I told him that at some point in the show, our paths will cross and I will take the story forward from there.”