Rouse Avenue Court to Deliver Order on ED Complaint Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Rouse Avenue Court is set to issue an order on Wednesday regarding the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly failing to comply with summons issued by the central probe agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra stated on Wednesday that the ED’s submissions in the case are complete. The court announced that it will schedule the passing of the order for 4 pm today.

The ED filed a fresh complaint case under section 190 (1)(a) Cr.P.C. r/w. section 200 Cr.P.C., 1973 r/w. section 174 IPC, 1860 r/w. section 63 (4) of PMLA, 2002 for non-attendance in compliance with Section 50, PMLA, 2002.

Kejriwal had reportedly skipped the Enforcement Directorate’s summons for the fifth time on February 2, pertaining to the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The latest summons followed the fourth one, which he had also missed on January 18.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) labeled the summons as “unlawful.”

Kejriwal has previously skipped four summons issued by the ED on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, deeming them “illegal and politically motivated.”

According to the ED, the agency seeks to record Kejriwal’s statement regarding the formulation of policy, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of bribery.

In its sixth charge sheet filed in the case on December 2, 2023, the ED named AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra, alleging that the party used kickbacks worth Rs 45 crore generated via the policy for its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

The excise policy aimed to revitalize Delhi’s liquor business and introduce discounts and offers for the first time. However, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a probe into alleged irregularities, leading to the policy’s cancellation. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are already under judicial custody in the case.