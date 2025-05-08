Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet Performs in New Delhi to Mark 80th Victory Day Anniversary

Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet performed in New Delhi to mark the 80th Victory Day anniversary with wartime songs and folk dances, celebrating Indo-Russian cultural ties.

In a celebration of shared cultural ties and the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy held a special performance at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi.

The event, supported by the Russian Embassy in India and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), was a vibrant tribute to the historic victory of World War II. The concert featured powerful wartime songs, traditional Russian folk music, and energetic dance performances reflecting maritime themes, captivating the diverse audience in attendance.

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister Counsellor Roman Babushkin opened the evening with a warm address, highlighting the cultural and historical significance of the event. He emphasized the deepening friendship between India and Russia and the importance of remembering the sacrifices made during the war.

The ensemble’s performance was met with enthusiasm from the crowd, which included dignitaries from India’s military, political, academic, and business sectors, as well as members of the media, Russian nationals, and diplomats. The lively dance numbers and emotionally stirring music offered a glimpse into Russia’s rich cultural heritage and its enduring naval traditions.

This commemorative event not only honored the legacy of those who fought during the Great Patriotic War but also served to strengthen the ongoing cultural cooperation between India and Russia. It stood as a symbol of unity, respect, and the long-standing diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

