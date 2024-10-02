S. Korea To Send Military Aircraft To Evacuate Nationals From Middle East

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the immediate deployment of military aircraft to evacuate citizens from the Middle East as tensions escalate due to escalating clashes involving Israel, Iran, and militant groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

In a statement issued after an emergency economic security meeting, the president highlighted that the protection of South Korean nationals in the region is a top priority. He stressed the need to take “all necessary measures” in response to the situation.

The decision to send military transport aircraft follows significant military actions in the area, including Iran launching over 180 missiles into Israel and Israel conducting ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, the presidential office has withheld specific details regarding the evacuation, including the timing and location of the aircraft, citing safety concerns for both military personnel and civilians.

This isn’t the first time South Korea has deployed military assets for evacuations. In October 2023, a KC-330 Cygnus aircraft was sent to evacuate South Koreans from Israel, and in April 2023, the same aircraft was used to rescue citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan.

During the meeting, President Yoon emphasized the importance of considering all potential scenarios as the situation evolves. He called for a 24-hour monitoring system through collaboration among relevant ministries and agencies. Furthermore, he urged a thorough assessment of potential impacts on the nation’s economy and security, particularly concerning energy supply and logistics.

The meeting was attended by key ministers and top officials, including National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad while closely monitoring the changing geopolitical situation.