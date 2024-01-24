Saima Khan: A Beacon of Inspiration in Social Entrepreneurship – An Exclusive Interview with A-Rated on News X

Saima Khan, a distinguished social entrepreneur and recipient of the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Young Leader Award, has dedicated nearly a decade to making a positive impact on society. Born and raised in Dubai but originally from Pune, India, Saima’s journey is marked by resilience, determination, and a deep commitment to social causes.

With an impressive track record of nine years in the social entrepreneurship and NGO industry, Saima’s story begins at the tender age of 16 when she embarked on her mission for social change. Reflecting on her early experiences, she recalls, “I volunteered when I was 13. It was a forceful volunteering event that my parents wanted me to attend. After that, I kept on volunteering and worked with many organizations.”

Saima’s exceptional dedication to social work is evident in her completion of 10,000 hours of volunteering. Her passion for making a difference led her to co-found Step Up Dubai, a semi-governmental social club licensed by the Community Development Authority of Dubai.

Among her numerous accomplishments, two stand out prominently for her. The first is receiving the Princess Diana Award, an honor that resonates deeply with her. She expresses, “I’ve been greatly inspired by her—how, even though she was from a royal family, she didn’t go by the rule book. She did what mattered, what was right. That was my first biggest achievement.” The second milestone is the opening of Step Up Dubai, showcasing Khan’s ability to turn aspirations into reality.

Recently, Saima achieved another significant milestone by being bestowed with the Queen Elizabeth Young Leader Award. This accolade is a testament to her exemplary leadership and commitment to creating positive change in the world. Additionally, Saima has received a fully funded scholarship for a master’s program in Sustainable Humanity and Action at Ucam University.

Reflecting on the challenges she faces as a woman in a male-dominated industry, Saima acknowledges the difficulties. “In all honesty, it’s very hard. There are not many women in my field, not even in my team. Even in India, and when I went to Morocco and Turkey during an earthquake, I was the only woman in the team.” However, Saima is determined to overcome these challenges and pave the way for more women in the industry.

Saima’s experience from visits to earthquake-affected areas further emphasizes the importance of women in such situations. Khan shares, “When I went to Turkey after the first major earthquake, I was scared, I didn’t want to go. My team was clear that they are running short on women in the team.” Despite her initial apprehension, Khan’s presence proved invaluable. “The children and women came running to me. This made me feel how important it is to have women on the ground in such situations because a woman’s support is very crucial in such situations.”

Projects that are closest to Khan’s heart involve making a difference in the lives of children. Whether working with special needs children in the UAE, collaborating on the METW project for orphans, or undertaking the AICT Global project to build a women’s and children’s hospital in Bihar, Khan remains committed to creating safe spaces for vulnerable populations.

As a parting message, Khan encourages aspiring social entrepreneurs, saying, “Continue doing what you love. Stay at it. Perseverance and patience are the only way.”

Saisa Khan’s journey is not just a personal triumph; it is an inspiration for all who aspire to make a positive impact on the world. Through her relentless efforts and dedication, Khan has proven that age, gender, or societal expectations are no barriers to creating meaningful change.