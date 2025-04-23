Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Offers Condolences and Support to India

Saudi Arabia condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, extending heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and the people of India. The tragedy cast a shadow over Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Riyadh, prompting urgent discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on counterterrorism and regional security.

Saudi Arabia has condemned the dastardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam and conveyed sincere condolences to the families of the victims and people of India.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday in the strongest terms.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation in the strongest terms of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in many deaths and injuries,” a statement said.

“The Kingdom affirms its firm stance in rejecting all forms of violence, extremism, and targeting of civilians. The Kingdom also extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of the Republic of India,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
He held discussions with the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. The two countries also held a meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council.

The meeting began with a reference to the unfortunate terror attack that had happened in India. Both leaders expressed their condemnation of the terror attack.

The Crown Prince conveyed his condolences and sympathies and offered any help in this regard.
Addressing a press conference, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan said the Prime Minister’s bilateral meeting was very fruitful, substantial, and forward-looking. Both the leaders discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including energy partnership, defence, trade, investments, technology, culture and people-to-people ties.

(ANI)

