SC Stays Appointment of Commission for Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura Dispute

In a recent development in the ongoing dispute over Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a stay on the Allahabad High Court’s order for the appointment of a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque. The bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also issued notices to the concerned respondents, responding to a plea filed by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging the High Court’s decision.

The Supreme Court, while listing the matter for further hearing on January 23, clarified that proceedings before the trial court could continue. However, the execution of the commission would remain on hold until the next date of hearings. The court pointed out that the High Court had acted on a vague and omnibus application, emphasizing the need for specificity in legal matters.

Advocate Reena N. Singh, representing Bhagwan Sri Krishna Lalla Virajman, stated, “Today, the court heard about the survey order of the Allahabad High Court case, which was being challenged by the Muslim side.” She clarified that the Supreme Court stayed only the survey order and not the trial, which will proceed at the Allahabad High Court.

The Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenged the High Court’s order, alleging that it was passed without considering the objections raised by the petitioner. The SLP argued that the existence of the suit itself had been questioned, and the petition for the rejection of the plaint had been kept pending without a decision.

The Supreme Court is concurrently handling various matters related to the Mathura Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute. The Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah had previously filed an appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order transferring all petitions related to the Mathura Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute from the District Court Mathura to itself.

This legal battle was initiated when Ranjana Agnihotri from Lucknow filed a suit in the Mathura court, seeking ownership of 13.37 acres of land at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Agnihotri’s suit demanded the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque, constructed in 1669-70 on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, within the premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near Lord Krishna’s birthplace. The dispute continues to unfold, with the next hearing scheduled for January 23 in the Supreme Court.