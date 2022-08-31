BJP suspends Seema Patra accused of torturing tribal woman, forcing her to clean toilet with her tongue

- Advertisement -

Seema Patra has been suspended by the Jharkhand BJP after being accused of assaulting her domestic help. Seema Patra has been charged with abusing the tribal woman while she was working as a maid at her house. Sunita, the maid, was allegedly forced to clean the toilet with her tongue.

Seema Patra, the wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra and a now-suspended BJP politician

She has been accused of torturing Sunita for the past eight years. She claims that Seema Patra used to burn her with hot things.

Ayushman Patra, Seema Patra’s son, sought to protect the maid and notified his friend, Vivek Baske, about the incidents at home. Sunita ultimately told Vivek about her experience and was rescued with his help.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Ranchi’s Argoda police station under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC-ST Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, the affair has taken a political turn, with Congress seeking harsh punishment for the accused.

