Sepp Straka Wins 2025 Truist Championship – How Much Did He Earn At The Philadelphia Signature Event?

Sepp Straka wins Truist Championship 2025 in Philadelphia, pockets $3.6M. Check full PGA Tour prize payouts and who made how much in this $20M signature event.

Sepp Straka claimed a thrilling victory at the 2025 Truist Championship held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, earning a massive $3.6 million from the tournament’s $20 million purse. Despite back-to-back bogeys on his back nine, Straka held his nerve to post a final round 2-under 68, finishing two shots ahead of Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas.

The Truist Championship, one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, matched major championship-level prize money. Straka’s win marked his second title of 2025 and fourth career PGA Tour victory, placing him among the season’s top performers alongside Rory McIlroy, the only other golfer with multiple wins this year.

Straka’s Strong Season Continues

Straka has been one of the most consistent performers in 2025. After winning The American Express in just his third appearance this year, he has missed only two cuts and hasn’t finished worse than T28 in any event. His composed finish in Philadelphia further cements his position as a top contender on tour this season.

Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas Miss the Top Spot

Shane Lowry, who hasn’t won an individual title since 2019, tied for second after a three-putt on the final green. That costly error dropped him from solo second to a tie with Justin Thomas, costing him an estimated $400,000 in prize money. Both players earned $1.76 million each.

Full Prize Money Payouts – Truist Championship 2025

Here’s a complete look at the payouts from the Truist Championship:

1. Sepp Straka — $3.6 million

T2. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas — $1.76 million

T4. Patrick Cantlay, Jacob Bridgeman, Tommy Fleetwood — $826,667

T7. Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger — $602,500

T11. Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger, Corey Conners, Harris English — $440,000

T15. Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau — $350,000

T17. Andrew Novak, J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor — $270,500

T23. Aaron Rai, Rasmus Højgaard, Davis Thompson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Stevens, J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im — $167,143

T30. Thomas Detry, Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns — $125,375

T34. Robert MacIntyre, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Scott, Brian Campbell, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth, Ben An, Eric Cole — $95,063

T42. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Rodgers, Chris Kirk, Ryan Gerard — $70,000

T46. Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Denny McCarthy, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia — $53,600

T51. Austin Eckroat, Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren — $47,000

T54. Matthieu Pavon, Max Greyserman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis — $44,750

T60. Ludvig Åberg, Adam Hadwin, Maverick McNealy — $42,500

T63. Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge — $41,250

65. Taylor Pendrith — $40,500

T66. Lucas Glover, Joe Highsmith — $39,750

68. Garrick Higgo — $39,000

69. Nick Dunlap — $38,000

PGA Tour Season Gathers Momentum

This year’s Truist Championship showcased some of the top talents on the 2025 PGA Tour, including Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Hideki Matsuyama, all of whom featured in the top 20. Meanwhile, Lowry’s near miss and Thomas’s strong form are storylines to watch heading into upcoming events like the PGA Championship.

