Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Sepp Straka Wins 2025 Truist Championship – How Much Did He Earn At The Philadelphia Signature Event?

Sepp Straka Wins 2025 Truist Championship – How Much Did He Earn At The Philadelphia Signature Event?

Sepp Straka wins Truist Championship 2025 in Philadelphia, pockets $3.6M. Check full PGA Tour prize payouts and who made how much in this $20M signature event.

Sepp Straka Wins 2025 Truist Championship – How Much Did He Earn At The Philadelphia Signature Event?


Sepp Straka claimed a thrilling victory at the 2025 Truist Championship held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, earning a massive $3.6 million from the tournament’s $20 million purse. Despite back-to-back bogeys on his back nine, Straka held his nerve to post a final round 2-under 68, finishing two shots ahead of Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas.

The Truist Championship, one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, matched major championship-level prize money. Straka’s win marked his second title of 2025 and fourth career PGA Tour victory, placing him among the season’s top performers alongside Rory McIlroy, the only other golfer with multiple wins this year.

Straka’s Strong Season Continues

Straka has been one of the most consistent performers in 2025. After winning The American Express in just his third appearance this year, he has missed only two cuts and hasn’t finished worse than T28 in any event. His composed finish in Philadelphia further cements his position as a top contender on tour this season.

Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas Miss the Top Spot

Shane Lowry, who hasn’t won an individual title since 2019, tied for second after a three-putt on the final green. That costly error dropped him from solo second to a tie with Justin Thomas, costing him an estimated $400,000 in prize money. Both players earned $1.76 million each.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Full Prize Money Payouts – Truist Championship 2025

Here’s a complete look at the payouts from the Truist Championship:

  • 1. Sepp Straka — $3.6 million

  • T2. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas — $1.76 million

  • T4. Patrick Cantlay, Jacob Bridgeman, Tommy Fleetwood — $826,667

  • T7. Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger — $602,500

  • T11. Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger, Corey Conners, Harris English — $440,000

  • T15. Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau — $350,000

  • T17. Andrew Novak, J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor — $270,500

  • T23. Aaron Rai, Rasmus Højgaard, Davis Thompson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Stevens, J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im — $167,143

  • T30. Thomas Detry, Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns — $125,375

  • T34. Robert MacIntyre, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Scott, Brian Campbell, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth, Ben An, Eric Cole — $95,063

  • T42. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Rodgers, Chris Kirk, Ryan Gerard — $70,000

  • T46. Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Denny McCarthy, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia — $53,600

  • T51. Austin Eckroat, Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren — $47,000

  • T54. Matthieu Pavon, Max Greyserman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis — $44,750

  • T60. Ludvig Åberg, Adam Hadwin, Maverick McNealy — $42,500

  • T63. Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge — $41,250

  • 65. Taylor Pendrith — $40,500

  • T66. Lucas Glover, Joe Highsmith — $39,750

  • 68. Garrick Higgo — $39,000

  • 69. Nick Dunlap — $38,000

PGA Tour Season Gathers Momentum

This year’s Truist Championship showcased some of the top talents on the 2025 PGA Tour, including Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Hideki Matsuyama, all of whom featured in the top 20. Meanwhile, Lowry’s near miss and Thomas’s strong form are storylines to watch heading into upcoming events like the PGA Championship.

ALSO READ: Wrestling Legend Sabu Dies at 60 After Final Match at WrestleMania 41 Weekend

Filed under

Justin Thomas earnings Sepp Straka Truist Championship 2025 Shane Lowry golf Truist Championship payouts

newsx

13 Dead, Several Injured In Major Road Accident In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur-Balodabazar Highway
newsx

Gold Prices Fall As Trade Talks Ease Investor Concerns; Spot Price Slips 2% in Asia
India names top Pakistani

India Names Pakistani Officials Who Attended Terrorist Funerals — Here’s the List
The Indian Space Research

’10 Satellites Monitoring Borders Non-Stop’: ISRO Chief Assures India’s Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Pakistan confirms minor j

Pakistan Admits Fighter Jet Took Hit During Operation Sindoor
newsx

TD Bank To Close 38 Branches Across 10 US States After $3 Billion Fine, Full...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

13 Dead, Several Injured In Major Road Accident In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur-Balodabazar Highway

13 Dead, Several Injured In Major Road Accident In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur-Balodabazar Highway

Gold Prices Fall As Trade Talks Ease Investor Concerns; Spot Price Slips 2% in Asia

Gold Prices Fall As Trade Talks Ease Investor Concerns; Spot Price Slips 2% in Asia

India Names Pakistani Officials Who Attended Terrorist Funerals — Here’s the List

India Names Pakistani Officials Who Attended Terrorist Funerals — Here’s the List

’10 Satellites Monitoring Borders Non-Stop’: ISRO Chief Assures India’s Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

’10 Satellites Monitoring Borders Non-Stop’: ISRO Chief Assures India’s Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Pakistan Admits Fighter Jet Took Hit During Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Admits Fighter Jet Took Hit During Operation Sindoor

Entertainment

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Netflix’s Screwballs Omits Suga, Jungkook From Military Mention? Fans Outraged As BTS’s Jin Returns to Variety Shows

Netflix’s Screwballs Omits Suga, Jungkook From Military Mention? Fans Outraged As BTS’s Jin Returns to

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani Actress Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement With India

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom