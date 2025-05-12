Sepp Straka Wins 2025 Truist Championship – How Much Did He Earn At The Philadelphia Signature Event?

Sepp Straka claimed a thrilling victory at the 2025 Truist Championship held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, earning a massive $3.6 million from the tournament’s $20 million purse. Despite back-to-back bogeys on his back nine, Straka held his nerve to post a final round 2-under 68, finishing two shots ahead of Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas.
The Truist Championship, one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, matched major championship-level prize money. Straka’s win marked his second title of 2025 and fourth career PGA Tour victory, placing him among the season’s top performers alongside Rory McIlroy, the only other golfer with multiple wins this year.
Straka’s Strong Season Continues
Straka has been one of the most consistent performers in 2025. After winning The American Express in just his third appearance this year, he has missed only two cuts and hasn’t finished worse than T28 in any event. His composed finish in Philadelphia further cements his position as a top contender on tour this season.
Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas Miss the Top Spot
Shane Lowry, who hasn’t won an individual title since 2019, tied for second after a three-putt on the final green. That costly error dropped him from solo second to a tie with Justin Thomas, costing him an estimated $400,000 in prize money. Both players earned $1.76 million each.
Full Prize Money Payouts – Truist Championship 2025
Here’s a complete look at the payouts from the Truist Championship:
-
1. Sepp Straka — $3.6 million
-
T2. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas — $1.76 million
-
T4. Patrick Cantlay, Jacob Bridgeman, Tommy Fleetwood — $826,667
-
T7. Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger — $602,500
-
T11. Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger, Corey Conners, Harris English — $440,000
-
T15. Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau — $350,000
-
T17. Andrew Novak, J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor — $270,500
-
T23. Aaron Rai, Rasmus Højgaard, Davis Thompson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Stevens, J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im — $167,143
-
T30. Thomas Detry, Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns — $125,375
-
T34. Robert MacIntyre, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Scott, Brian Campbell, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth, Ben An, Eric Cole — $95,063
-
T42. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Rodgers, Chris Kirk, Ryan Gerard — $70,000
-
T46. Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Denny McCarthy, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia — $53,600
-
T51. Austin Eckroat, Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren — $47,000
-
T54. Matthieu Pavon, Max Greyserman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis — $44,750
-
T60. Ludvig Åberg, Adam Hadwin, Maverick McNealy — $42,500
-
T63. Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge — $41,250
-
65. Taylor Pendrith — $40,500
-
T66. Lucas Glover, Joe Highsmith — $39,750
-
68. Garrick Higgo — $39,000
-
69. Nick Dunlap — $38,000
PGA Tour Season Gathers Momentum
This year’s Truist Championship showcased some of the top talents on the 2025 PGA Tour, including Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Hideki Matsuyama, all of whom featured in the top 20. Meanwhile, Lowry’s near miss and Thomas’s strong form are storylines to watch heading into upcoming events like the PGA Championship.
ALSO READ: Wrestling Legend Sabu Dies at 60 After Final Match at WrestleMania 41 Weekend