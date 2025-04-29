Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Shadman Islam Scores Second Test Century As Bangladesh Dominates Zimbabwe In Chattogram

Shadman Islam Scores Second Test Century As Bangladesh Dominates Zimbabwe In Chattogram

Shadman Islam slams second Test ton and crosses 1,000 runs as Bangladesh shines in 2nd Test against Zimbabwe; Taijul Islam claims six wickets to dominate Day 2.

Shadman Islam Scores Second Test Century As Bangladesh Dominates Zimbabwe In Chattogram


Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam played a remarkable knock to score his second Test century, helping his team take strong control in the ongoing second Test match against Zimbabwe in Chattogram. He also reached a personal milestone, going past 1,000 Test runs during this impressive innings.

The young left-hander looked confident from the start, showing positive intent as he partnered with fellow opener Anamul Haque, who scored 39 runs. The two put together a solid opening partnership of 118 runs, taking Bangladesh to 105/0 at lunch on Day 2. Shadman brought up his hundred in the second session, continuing to build the innings with Mominul Haque as they added over 50 runs for the second wicket.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe’s first innings, it was Taijul Islam who stood out with the ball. The experienced spinner picked up six wickets for just 60 runs, registering his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He wrapped up Zimbabwe’s innings quickly on the second morning, taking the final wicket on the first ball of Day 2. Blessing Muzarabani edged a turning delivery to the keeper, ending Zimbabwe’s innings at 227/10, the same score at which they had ended Day 1 with nine wickets down.

Zimbabwe had won the toss and decided to bat first but failed to post a big total, thanks to Taijul’s outstanding spell. In reply, Bangladesh’s top-order responded brilliantly, with Shadman leading the way.

With both Shadman’s batting milestone and Taijul’s bowling brilliance, Bangladesh looks well-positioned in the match as they aim to wrap up the series in style.

ALSO READ: R. Ashwin And R. Sreejesh Honored With Padma Shri At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Filed under

Bangladesh cricket Shadman Islam 1000 Test runs Shadman Islam century

newsx

Shadman Islam Scores Second Test Century As Bangladesh Dominates Zimbabwe In Chattogram
In a major breakthrough,

Who Is Hashim Musa? The Trained Killer Behind 3 Kashmir Attacks Including Pahalgam
In a major crackdown on d

India Bans X Accounts Of Pakistani Journalists Linked To ISPR, ISI Over Fake News And...
Spyware Saga Continues: S

Spyware Saga Continues: Supreme Court Keeps Pegasus Findings Confidential, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Country Using...
Fugitive Billionaire Mehu

Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities For ‘Illegal Arrest
Piyush Goyal’s London V

Piyush Goyal’s London Visit Focuses On Fintech, Diamonds, And Strengthening Trade Ties
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Hashim Musa? The Trained Killer Behind 3 Kashmir Attacks Including Pahalgam

Who Is Hashim Musa? The Trained Killer Behind 3 Kashmir Attacks Including Pahalgam

India Bans X Accounts Of Pakistani Journalists Linked To ISPR, ISI Over Fake News And Disinformation

India Bans X Accounts Of Pakistani Journalists Linked To ISPR, ISI Over Fake News And...

Spyware Saga Continues: Supreme Court Keeps Pegasus Findings Confidential, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Country Using Spyware’

Spyware Saga Continues: Supreme Court Keeps Pegasus Findings Confidential, Says ‘Nothing Wrong In Country Using...

Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities For ‘Illegal Arrest

Fugitive Billionaire Mehul Choksi Fights Extradition, Slams Belgian Authorities For ‘Illegal Arrest

Piyush Goyal’s London Visit Focuses On Fintech, Diamonds, And Strengthening Trade Ties

Piyush Goyal’s London Visit Focuses On Fintech, Diamonds, And Strengthening Trade Ties

Entertainment

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After