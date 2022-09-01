Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks Narendra Modi for expressing condolence

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Indian PM Narendra Modi for expressing worry over the material and human losses brought on by the nation’s worst flood in years, saying his country will recover from the adverse effects of the natural calamity.

I thank 🇮🇳 PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of 🇵🇰 shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 31, 2022

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences over the devastation brought on by the floods in Pakistan on Monday and expressed his hope for a speedy restoration of normalcy.

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Miftah Ismail, Pakistan’s finance minister, said during a media conference on Monday that his nation could consider about importing vegetables and other food goods from India to help its citizens deal with the extensive crop damage caused by flash floods.

When Sharif met the foreign media on the extraordinary floods in Islamabad on Tuesday, he was bombarded with questions about possible food imports and the restart of trade with India.

“There won’t have been problems about trading with India but genocide is going on there and Kashmiris have been denied their rights. Kashmir has been forcibly annexed through the abolition of Article 370,” Sharif said.

Nearly half a million people are housed in relief camps in Pakistan, where more than 1,000 people lost their lives.

