Singapore Fighter Jets Escort Air India Express Plane After Bomb Threat

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) scrambled two fighter jets on Tuesday to escort an Air India Express flight following a bomb threat. The aircraft, operating flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore, was diverted away from populated areas before safely landing at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

The bomb threat was received via email, targeting flight AXB684 en route to Singapore. Singapore’s Defence Minister, Ng Eng Hen, confirmed the details in a series of posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He stated, “Two of our RSAF F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas, finally landing safely at Changi Airport around 10:04 PM.”

In addition to the fighter jets, Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units were activated as precautionary measures. Upon landing, the aircraft was handed over to airport police for further investigation.

The exact number of passengers on board has not been disclosed, and Air India Express has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. Investigations into the bomb threat are ongoing.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen commended the swift response of the SAF, adding, “Many thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our SAF and Home Team that keep us safe in our homes, even when threats exist around us.”