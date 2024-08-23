Sister of Accused in RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case Speaks Out

In a recent interview with ANI, the sister of Sanjay Roy, one of the accused in the horrifying rape and murder case at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, spoke about her estranged relationship with her brother. She revealed that she has not been in contact with Sanjay for the past 17 years due to personal family issues.

#WATCH | RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case | Sister of accused Sanjay Roy says, “…I have not spoken to him in 17 years. Neither did he visit me nor did I visit him. I have not seen him in years. So, I am unable to say anything…My father was not ready for my… pic.twitter.com/FqbjuMgMLF — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

“I have not spoken to him in 17 years. Neither did he visit me nor did I visit him. I have not seen him in years, so I am unable to say anything,” she said. The sibling’s rift began when their father opposed her marriage, threatening to sever ties if she proceeded. As a result, the relationship between the siblings deteriorated.

Reflecting on her brother’s past, she mentioned, “As a child, he was normal like all other children. I never saw anything odd… He was in the Police job (civic volunteer), so he sometimes had a day shift or sometimes a night shift. I never saw him… I never heard anything about him getting into a fight or anything.”

Despite the years of separation, the sister acknowledged the gravity of the accusations against her brother. “I don’t know whether he has done anything. If he has indeed done something, I will accept any punishment given to him. It is very wrong if he has done this to a girl,” she stated.

This interview sheds light on the complexities within the family of the accused, as the investigation into the tragic incident continues.