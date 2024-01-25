Sitharaman: Modi Govt Empowers All Without Discrimination

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the importance of “economic independence” for the nation, asserting that the Modi government has empowered all sections of society without discrimination. Speaking at an event at DU’s Hindu College, Sitharaman highlighted the significant progress made in the last 10 years, emphasizing the urgency with which infrastructure and services like roads, housing, and telecommunications are now being addressed. She stressed that the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focuses on empowering four key groups – youth, women, farmers, and the poor, without differentiation based on caste, community, or religion. Sitharaman urged students to draw inspiration from the college’s rich history and work towards achieving economic independence or “atmanirbharta.”

“If you ask me what is so different in the last 10 years, previous governments also provided roads, houses and telephones. In 2014, still there was a huge number waiting for their houses and electricity roads. When I say huge number more than 50 per cent So when I say the government has done to empower people. 50 years went by without a sense of urgency,” she added. The minister also recalled the rich history of the college and encouraged students to learn from their elders who worked for the independence of the country. “You have in you that grit, determination and angst to take the country forward. And the time has come to build up the country which is going devoid of those problems faced by most of your family members,” she added.