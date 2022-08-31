Soren shifts 32 MLAs to Raipur resort as precautionary step against BJP ‘poaching.’

- Advertisement -

Even as Jharkhand waits for the governor’s verdict in Hemant Soren’s office on the profit issue, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha shifted MLAs from the governing front to Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh as a preventive step against BJP ‘poaching.’

In a joint press conference, JMM, Congress, and other alliance partners asked that the governor make the decision as soon as possible. The leaders of the ruling alliance said that the delay was allowing the BJP time to ‘destabilise’ the state administration.

After the front leadership decided to move the MLAs, all ruling front MLAs were ordered to report to the CM’s house on Tuesday morning. A special jet was leased to transport the MLAs from Ranchi to Raipur and then to a resort in Naya Raipur from the airport. The Chhattisgarh government has assured that the resort is secure 24 hours a day, seven days a week and that no one may enter without police clearance.

“Attempts are being made to destabilise our government. The ruling alliance decided to take the MLAs to Raipur. There are 39 MLAs who have gone, and all will come back in 2-3 days,” JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya told media.

If the governor disqualifies Soren as an MLA, the governor will be handed the signatures of all MLAs who support the current coalition, while the front lays claim to form an alternative government led by a new chief minister.

