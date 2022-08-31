Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Soren shifts 32 MLAs to Raipur resort as precautionary step against BJP ‘poaching.’

Top NewsHeadlinesNational
Updated:
Simran Turak
By Simran Turak
- Advertisement -

Even as Jharkhand waits for the governor’s verdict in Hemant Soren’s office on the profit issue, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha shifted MLAs from the governing front to Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh as a preventive step against BJP ‘poaching.’

In a joint press conference, JMM, Congress, and other alliance partners asked that the governor make the decision as soon as possible. The leaders of the ruling alliance said that the delay was allowing the BJP time to ‘destabilise’ the state administration.

After the front leadership decided to move the MLAs, all ruling front MLAs were ordered to report to the CM’s house on Tuesday morning. A special jet was leased to transport the MLAs from Ranchi to Raipur and then to a resort in Naya Raipur from the airport. The Chhattisgarh government has assured that the resort is secure 24 hours a day, seven days a week and that no one may enter without police clearance.

“Attempts are being made to destabilise our government. The ruling alliance decided to take the MLAs to Raipur. There are 39 MLAs who have gone, and all will come back in 2-3 days,” JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya told media.

If the governor disqualifies Soren as an MLA, the governor will be handed the signatures of all MLAs who support the current coalition, while the front lays claim to form an alternative government led by a new chief minister.

Also read : Arunachal Mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing from Mount Kyarisatam

HEART ATTACK CAN BE TREATED BY HELP OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: STUDY

Simran Turak
Simran Turak

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

TMC’s Mahua latest fusillade over Rajpath rename

Headlines 0
Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician Mahua Moitra slammed the federal...

MeitY has taken note of Arshdeep Singh’s wiki page hack, expected to initiate action on Wikipedia: Sources

National 0
According to reports, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is poised to take action on Wikipedia after taking note of the altered Wikipedia entry associating cricketer Arshdeep Singh to Khalistan.

Sri Lanka’s weak regulatory frameworks responsible for China incurred debt crisis

Headlines 0
According to a research media release, the core cause...

Sonali Phogat death probe: Pricey cars, furniture missing from BJP leader’s farmhouse

National 0
According to media reports surrounding Sonali Phogat's mystery death,...

Bengaluru Flood: Waterlogging after heavy rainfall continues to cause traffic snarls

National 0
Due to persistent heavy rains that have caused gridlock in numerous districts of the city since Tuesday morning, Bengaluru is suffering from significant waterlogging.

Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA raids over 24 locations in Mangaluru

Headlines 0
In connection with the Praveen Nettaru murder investigation, the National Investigation Agency conducted searches at more than twenty places in Mangaluru on Tuesday, according to authorities.

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.