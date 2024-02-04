SpiceJet Reports Yet Another Eyebrow Raising Incident

Ill-treatment by co-passengers on flights has become a norm these days. sometimes it’s urinating men to shirtless brawls which had grabbed headlines in newspapers and online news portals.

Delhi has reported yet another incident of crime which has raised eyebrows.

A woman on board a Bagdogra-bound SpiceJet flight alleged inappropriate behavior by her co-passenger, a spokesperson for the airline reports.

On Jan 31, while Spicejet flight SG 592 was en route from Kolkata to Bagdogra, an incident occurred involving a female passenger, who alleged inappropriate behavior. however, the cabin crew relocated the seat of the male passenger.

However, the accused co-passenger denied any wrongdoing. The airline added that the female passenger left the airport without filing any report or written complaint after the accused co-passenger tendered an apology in the presence of CISF staff.

“Throughout the incident, our cabin crew actively assisted the female passenger and ensured her comfort and safety” the spokesperson added.