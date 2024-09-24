On Tuesday, 24 September, newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake named Harini Amarasuriya as the 16th Prime Minister of crisis-hit Sri Lanka, replacing former Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. President Dissanayake […]

President Dissanayake has allotted Prime Minister Amarasuriya seven ministeries. Her portfolio includes the Ministry of Justice, Education, Labor, Industries, Science & Tech, Health, and Investment.

Harini Amarasuraiya: Sri Lanka’s Third Women PM

Harini Amarasuraiya, a professor in university and a right activist, is the third female Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. In 1960, Sirimavo Bandaranaike was appointed as the first Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Later in 2000, Sirimavo’s daughter, Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, became the second woman PM.

Her appointment is seen as a major achievement in the country’s history. After 24 years, Sri Lanka has got a women prime minister. This marks a significant breakthrough in increasing women’s representation in power and decision-making roles for the country, which is mostly dominated by men.

President’s Caretaker Cabinet

On Sunday, President Anura Kumara was sworn in as the ninth President of Sri Lanka after winning the presidential elections. He has appointed his caretaker cabinet of four members, including NPP parliamentarians Vijitha Herath, Laxman Nipunarachchi, and himself.

Overall, the economically unstable island nation is scheduled to go for presidential elections late november. Until then, the newly appointed cabinet would serve as the caretaker cabinet, which will be a challenge for the President.