Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stock Market Crash: Rs 9 Lakh Crore Wiped Off Within Hours As Sensex Tumbles 800 points

The Indian stock market experienced a major downturn on January 27, 2025, with the Sensex plunging 800 points and wiping off Rs 9 lakh crore in market capitalization.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Stock Market Crash: Rs 9 Lakh Crore Wiped Off Within Hours As Sensex Tumbles 800 points


On January 27, 2025, the Indian stock market experienced a massive setback, with the Sensex tumbling over 800 points, reflecting a sharp market correction. As the benchmark index fluctuated around 75,518.66, down by 671.80 points or 0.88%, investors were left reeling. The Nifty 50 also dropped below 22,800, marking one of the steepest declines in recent sessions. Both midcap and smallcap indices suffered even greater losses, plummeting by 3% and 4%, respectively.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The combined market capitalization of BSE-listed companies fell below Rs 410 lakh crore, wiping out nearly Rs 9 lakh crore in value from the previous session. This steep drop has raised concerns among investors, who are grappling with a mix of domestic and global factors affecting market sentiment.

1. Budget Concerns Cloud Investor Sentiment

With the Union Budget 2025 scheduled for release later this week, investor sentiment remains cautious. Market participants are worried that the budget may include populist measures that could compromise fiscal discipline.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Any signs of fiscal irresponsibility or lower-than-expected growth guidance could trigger a further selloff,” said Deepak Ramaraju, Senior Fund Manager at Shriram AMC.

2. Disappointing Q3 Earnings Fuel Market Weakness

Earnings results for Q3 2024 have largely failed to meet market expectations. Slower-than-expected consumer spending and already stretched valuations have dampened investor confidence. Key sectors like banking and automobile have reported weak earnings, compounding market concerns.

“Weak earnings from critical sectors are making it harder for the market to hold up, especially with current high valuations,” analysts observed.

**3. Persistent Foreign Capital Outflows

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been pulling money out of Indian equities since October 2024. In January 2025 alone, FPIs have offloaded over ₹69,000 crore in shares. This ongoing selling pressure is a major contributor to the market’s steep correction.

“The depreciation of the rupee, rising crude oil prices, and attractive yields on US Treasury bonds are driving FPI outflows,” explained Devang Kabra, co-fund manager at Wallfort PMS.

4. US Federal Reserve’s Impact on Global Sentiment

The upcoming meeting of the US Federal Reserve on January 28-29, 2025 is adding to market volatility. While the Fed reduced interest rates by 1% in 2024, many analysts believe the cycle of rate cuts may be over. Strong US economic data and cautious policy decisions could keep rates steady, potentially dampening FPI sentiment towards emerging markets like India.

5. Global Trade Worries and Tariff Concerns

Concerns about former US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies have contributed to a cloud of uncertainty in global markets. Trump recently threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Colombia and hinted at tariffs on other nations, including Canada and Mexico.

“Markets are on edge due to Trump’s tariff rhetoric. The potential impact on global trade could be significant for emerging markets like India,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

 Navigating Market Volatility

The ongoing selloff reflects a combination of domestic and global factors, including budget uncertainties and broader macroeconomic challenges. Market recovery will depend on the Union Budget’s ability to balance fiscal prudence with growth-oriented measures.

In the short term, market volatility is expected to remain high. Investors are advised to take a cautious approach, focusing on sectors with strong fundamentals that are less vulnerable to external shocks.

ALSO READHUDCO Q3 Net Profit Jumps 42% YoY To Rs 735 Crore, Firm Declares Rs 2.05 Dividend

Filed under

Stock Market Crash

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And Society?

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And...

Arvind Kejriwal Releases AAP Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Elections 2025: The 15 Big Announcements

Arvind Kejriwal Releases AAP Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Elections 2025: The 15 Big Announcements

Owaisi Slams Gujarat Govt For Defying SC In Dwarka Demolitions

Owaisi Slams Gujarat Govt For Defying SC In Dwarka Demolitions

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Launch Rules and Portal For Uniform Civil Code Implementation Shortly

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Launch Rules and Portal For Uniform Civil Code Implementation...

Union Budget 2025 Date And Time: Everything You Need To Know About Nirmala Sitharaman’s Presentation

Union Budget 2025 Date And Time: Everything You Need To Know About Nirmala Sitharaman’s Presentation

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox