Stock Market Crash: Rs 9 Lakh Crore Wiped Off Within Hours As Sensex Tumbles 800 points

The Indian stock market experienced a major downturn on January 27, 2025, with the Sensex plunging 800 points and wiping off Rs 9 lakh crore in market capitalization.

On January 27, 2025, the Indian stock market experienced a massive setback, with the Sensex tumbling over 800 points, reflecting a sharp market correction. As the benchmark index fluctuated around 75,518.66, down by 671.80 points or 0.88%, investors were left reeling. The Nifty 50 also dropped below 22,800, marking one of the steepest declines in recent sessions. Both midcap and smallcap indices suffered even greater losses, plummeting by 3% and 4%, respectively.

The combined market capitalization of BSE-listed companies fell below Rs 410 lakh crore, wiping out nearly Rs 9 lakh crore in value from the previous session. This steep drop has raised concerns among investors, who are grappling with a mix of domestic and global factors affecting market sentiment.

1. Budget Concerns Cloud Investor Sentiment

With the Union Budget 2025 scheduled for release later this week, investor sentiment remains cautious. Market participants are worried that the budget may include populist measures that could compromise fiscal discipline.

“Any signs of fiscal irresponsibility or lower-than-expected growth guidance could trigger a further selloff,” said Deepak Ramaraju, Senior Fund Manager at Shriram AMC.

2. Disappointing Q3 Earnings Fuel Market Weakness

Earnings results for Q3 2024 have largely failed to meet market expectations. Slower-than-expected consumer spending and already stretched valuations have dampened investor confidence. Key sectors like banking and automobile have reported weak earnings, compounding market concerns.

“Weak earnings from critical sectors are making it harder for the market to hold up, especially with current high valuations,” analysts observed.

**3. Persistent Foreign Capital Outflows

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been pulling money out of Indian equities since October 2024. In January 2025 alone, FPIs have offloaded over ₹69,000 crore in shares. This ongoing selling pressure is a major contributor to the market’s steep correction.

“The depreciation of the rupee, rising crude oil prices, and attractive yields on US Treasury bonds are driving FPI outflows,” explained Devang Kabra, co-fund manager at Wallfort PMS.

4. US Federal Reserve’s Impact on Global Sentiment

The upcoming meeting of the US Federal Reserve on January 28-29, 2025 is adding to market volatility. While the Fed reduced interest rates by 1% in 2024, many analysts believe the cycle of rate cuts may be over. Strong US economic data and cautious policy decisions could keep rates steady, potentially dampening FPI sentiment towards emerging markets like India.

5. Global Trade Worries and Tariff Concerns

Concerns about former US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies have contributed to a cloud of uncertainty in global markets. Trump recently threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Colombia and hinted at tariffs on other nations, including Canada and Mexico.

“Markets are on edge due to Trump’s tariff rhetoric. The potential impact on global trade could be significant for emerging markets like India,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Navigating Market Volatility

The ongoing selloff reflects a combination of domestic and global factors, including budget uncertainties and broader macroeconomic challenges. Market recovery will depend on the Union Budget’s ability to balance fiscal prudence with growth-oriented measures.

In the short term, market volatility is expected to remain high. Investors are advised to take a cautious approach, focusing on sectors with strong fundamentals that are less vulnerable to external shocks.

