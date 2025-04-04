Stock Market Today: Trump’s Tariffs Cast A Shadow, Indian Markets Open In The Red

Stock Market Today: Hello, Readers! It’s Friday, and we are packing up for the weekend. This week was very unpredictable for the stock market enthusiasts. The market was volatile all week. The reason behind the unpredictable market was many things, including Trump’s tariff imposition. We’re riding the unpredictable, eruptive volcano that is the Indian stock […]

Experts See Flat Opening For Nifty, Sensex As April 2 Disruption Impact Is Priced In

Stock Market Today: Hello, Readers! It’s Friday, and we are packing up for the weekend. This week was very unpredictable for the stock market enthusiasts. The market was volatile all week. The reason behind the unpredictable market was many things, including Trump’s tariff imposition.

We’re riding the unpredictable, eruptive volcano that is the Indian stock market! Yesterday, the market took a dive, citing the reason of tariff imposition. Let’s be real — with the rollercoaster ride we’ve been on, unpredictability is basically the stock market’s middle name! Buckle up, it’s going to be another wild day!

Key Factors That Effected The Stock Market

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs : On April 2, Trump declared a “Liberation Day” with a universal 10% import duty on all goods entering the US, effective April 5.

: On April 2, Trump declared a “Liberation Day” with a universal 10% import duty on all goods entering the US, effective April 5. Higher Tariffs on Key Trading Partners : Additional tariffs were imposed on 60 countries, including China (34%), Vietnam (46%), India (26%), Japan (24%), the EU (20%), and the UK (10%). This affects industries like automobiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT, and jewellery.

: Additional tariffs were imposed on 60 countries, including China (34%), Vietnam (46%), India (26%), Japan (24%), the EU (20%), and the UK (10%). This affects industries like automobiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT, and jewellery. Wall Street Futures Slide: Following the tariff announcement, Wall Street futures dropped significantly — Dow Jones futures fell over 900 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures dropped 3.9% and 4.7%, respectively.

Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on a red note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 23,134.45 with −118.60 (0.51%), Whereas Sensex opened in Red at 75,934.29 with −361.07 (0.47%) points from previous session. The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction for the week ends. By calculating figures from international market and speculation from previous close, experts hope positive direction for the market.

Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers: AAREYDRUGS BALPHARMA SMSLIFE VIPCLOTHNG RETAIL Top Losers: POKARNA GRWRHITECH MAZDOCK IRIS-RE AGSTRA



These Stocks Are In Focus Today

UltraTech Cement

Adani Wilmar

HDFC Bank

YES Bank

Bandhan Bank

Jio Financial Services

Avenue Supermarts

Nestle India

Fortis Healthcare

Jupiter Wagons

Stock Market Previously

The Indian stock market benchmark indices saw a significant dip from their all-time highs, disappointing investors and shifting market sentiment towards cautious optimism for the new fiscal year.

The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 76,617.44 with a dip and in red on Tuesday, while the Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) closed at 23,332.35

Traders will wrap up today’s session and await the next opening, hoping for a more optimistic market outlook. (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar, ‘His Films Ignited National Pride‘