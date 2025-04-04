Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Stock Market Today: Trump’s Tariffs Cast A Shadow, Indian Markets Open In The Red

Stock Market Today: Trump’s Tariffs Cast A Shadow, Indian Markets Open In The Red

Stock Market Today: Hello, Readers! It’s Friday, and we are packing up for the weekend. This week was very unpredictable for the stock market enthusiasts. The market was volatile all week. The reason behind the unpredictable market was many things, including Trump’s tariff imposition. We’re riding the unpredictable, eruptive volcano that is the Indian stock […]

Stock Market Today: Trump’s Tariffs Cast A Shadow, Indian Markets Open In The Red

Experts See Flat Opening For Nifty, Sensex As April 2 Disruption Impact Is Priced In


Stock Market Today: Hello, Readers! It’s Friday, and we are packing up for the weekend. This week was very unpredictable for the stock market enthusiasts. The market was volatile all week. The reason behind the unpredictable market was many things, including Trump’s tariff imposition.

We’re riding the unpredictable, eruptive volcano that is the Indian stock market! Yesterday, the market took a dive, citing the reason of tariff imposition. Let’s be real — with the rollercoaster ride we’ve been on, unpredictability is basically the stock market’s middle name! Buckle up, it’s going to be another wild day!

Key Factors That Effected The Stock Market

  • Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs: On April 2, Trump declared a “Liberation Day” with a universal 10% import duty on all goods entering the US, effective April 5.
  • Higher Tariffs on Key Trading Partners: Additional tariffs were imposed on 60 countries, including China (34%), Vietnam (46%), India (26%), Japan (24%), the EU (20%), and the UK (10%). This affects industries like automobiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT, and jewellery.
  • Wall Street Futures Slide: Following the tariff announcement, Wall Street futures dropped significantly — Dow Jones futures fell over 900 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures dropped 3.9% and 4.7%, respectively.

Opening Session

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on a red note (9:15  AM). Nifty at 23,134.45 with −118.60 , Whereas Sensex opened in Red at 75,934.29   with −361.07 points from previous session. The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction for the week ends. By calculating figures from international market and speculation from previous close, experts hope positive direction for the market.

 Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

    • Top Gainers:
    • AAREYDRUGS
    • BALPHARMA
    • SMSLIFE
    • VIPCLOTHNG
    • RETAIL
    • Top Losers:
    • POKARNA
    • GRWRHITECH
    • MAZDOCK
    • IRIS-RE
    • AGSTRA

These Stocks Are In Focus Today

  • UltraTech Cement
  • Adani Wilmar
  • HDFC Bank
  • YES Bank
  • Bandhan Bank
  • Jio Financial Services
  • Avenue Supermarts
  • Nestle India
  • Fortis Healthcare
  • Jupiter Wagons

Stock Market Previously

The Indian stock market benchmark indices saw a significant dip from their all-time highs, disappointing investors and shifting market sentiment towards cautious optimism for the new fiscal year.

The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 76,617.44 with a dip and in red on Tuesday, while the Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) closed at 23,332.35

Traders will wrap up today’s session and await the next opening, hoping for a more optimistic market outlook.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar, ‘His Films Ignited National Pride

Filed under

BSE Indian Stock Market NSE share bazar Stock Market stock market latest news stock market news India Stock market today stocks in focus stocks to buy top gainers top looser Trump's tariff

newsx

Quad Nations Pledge Over $20 Million In Humanitarian Aid for Earthquake-Hit Myanmar
Experts See Flat Opening

Stock Market Today: Trump’s Tariffs Cast A Shadow, Indian Markets Open In The Red
A powerful storm system h

‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Storms Leave at Least 7 Dead Across the U.S. South
President Yoon Suk Yeol h

South Korea’s Impeached President Removed From Office 4 Months After Martial Law Scandal; What Happens...
India’s Agricultural Se

India’s Agricultural Sector May Escape Major Losses From Trump’s Tariffs- Here’s How
Hailey Okula—known on s

Who Was Hailey Okula? Popular Nursing Influencer Dies After Giving Birth To First Child
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Quad Nations Pledge Over $20 Million In Humanitarian Aid for Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

Quad Nations Pledge Over $20 Million In Humanitarian Aid for Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Storms Leave at Least 7 Dead Across the U.S. South

‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Storms Leave at Least 7 Dead Across the U.S. South

South Korea’s Impeached President Removed From Office 4 Months After Martial Law Scandal; What Happens Next?

South Korea’s Impeached President Removed From Office 4 Months After Martial Law Scandal; What Happens...

India’s Agricultural Sector May Escape Major Losses From Trump’s Tariffs- Here’s How

India’s Agricultural Sector May Escape Major Losses From Trump’s Tariffs- Here’s How

Who Was Hailey Okula? Popular Nursing Influencer Dies After Giving Birth To First Child

Who Was Hailey Okula? Popular Nursing Influencer Dies After Giving Birth To First Child

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture