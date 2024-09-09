Stone-Pelting Incident at Ganesh Pandal in Surat Leads to Multiple Arrests

Six arrested after stone-pelting incident at Ganesh pandal in Surat; police deploy 1,000 personnel to restore order.

Six individuals have been arrested in Surat, Gujarat, following a stone-pelting incident at a Ganesh pandal in the Sayedpura area. The situation escalated, prompting police action and heightened security in the city.

Arrests Made After Stone-Pelting at Ganesh Pandal

On Sunday, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reported the arrest of six individuals who allegedly threw stones at a Ganesh pandal in Surat’s Sayedpura area. Additionally, 27 others were detained for their involvement in encouraging the act. The Surat police have responded promptly to the situation, with additional personnel deployed to manage the unrest.

Police Response and Investigation

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot confirmed that children involved in the incident were swiftly removed from the scene. The police have been using CCTV footage and video evidence to identify the primary culprits. To restore order, police conducted lathi charges and deployed teargas. Approximately 1,000 police personnel have been stationed across the city to maintain law and order.

City-wide Protests and Security Measures

The stone-pelting incident has sparked protests in Surat, with demonstrators expressing their anger over the disturbance. The ongoing investigation aims to address the situation comprehensively.

Kolkata’s Ganesh Pandals as Platforms for Social Issues

In Kolkata, Ganesh pandals are being used to protest and condemn the recent brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Many pandals feature messages demanding justice, reflecting a somber mood during the festivities.