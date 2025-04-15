Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Strong Winds And Rain Sweep Bengaluru, Causing Disruption And Damage

Strong Winds And Rain Sweep Bengaluru, Causing Disruption And Damage

Bengaluru faces severe weather with rain, gusty winds, and tree falls, causing power disruptions and traffic problems. Similar weather expected until April 20.

Strong Winds And Rain Sweep Bengaluru, Causing Disruption And Damage


On Monday evening, Bengaluru was struck by a brief but intense spell of rain, accompanied by strong winds, which left a trail of destruction in its wake. The storm affected various parts of the city, particularly in the western and northern regions, including Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Nandini Layout.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Palace Road observatory recorded 6.2 mm of rainfall by 8.30 pm. Nearly half of this rainfall occurred in a two-hour period, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, indicating the sudden intensity of the storm. The IMD had earlier issued a yellow alert, warning residents of possible thunderstorms and heavy rain, which the city certainly experienced.

The storm was also marked by strong gusty winds, with wind speeds ranging from 30 to 36 km/h over Bengaluru. The nearby town of Doddaballapur recorded gusts as high as 50 km/h. These powerful winds resulted in several tree falls and damaged power lines, causing disruptions across the city.

BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) officials reported incidents of tree falls in areas like Sampangiram Nagar, Srigandhada Kaval, and Shankar Mutt. Additionally, power poles were toppled in localities such as Rajajinagar and Mahalakshmi Layout, leading to temporary blackouts in parts of the city. Some vehicles were also damaged due to the fallen trees and debris.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The intense rain caused waterlogging in low-lying areas, including Kamakshipalya, Malleswaram, Yeshwantpur, and West of Chord Road, which disrupted traffic flow and created further difficulties for commuters.

The IMD has predicted that similar weather conditions will continue in Bengaluru and surrounding areas of South Interior Karnataka until April 20. Residents are advised to stay cautious, as further thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in the coming days.

This unexpected spell of rain and wind in Bengaluru highlights the city’s vulnerability to sudden weather changes. The disruption caused by the storm has left many residents facing power outages, traffic issues, and damage to property. Authorities have been urged to take precautionary measures to prevent further damage, while citizens are advised to stay alert as the stormy conditions continue.

ALSO READ: MK Stalin To Push State Autonomy Resolution In TN Assembly—Will It Reshape Centre-State Powers?

Filed under

Bengaluru Rain Bengaluru storm heavy rain in Bengaluru IMD yellow alert

Snakes—especially big o

Viral: Man Casually Takes a Bath with Giant Python; Internet Can’t Decide If He’s Brave...
A viral video showing an

Viral ‘Dancing Elephant’ To Illuminati Song Isn’t What It Seems-Here’s What’s Really Going On
Passenger Vehicle Sales H

Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Record 43 Lakh In FY25, UVs Lead: SIAM
newsx

Strong Winds And Rain Sweep Bengaluru, Causing Disruption And Damage
newsx

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After...
Global Pressures from U.S

Global Pressures From U.S. Tariffs And China’s Oversupply May Stall India’s Private Investment: UBS
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral: Man Casually Takes a Bath with Giant Python; Internet Can’t Decide If He’s Brave or Crazy | Watch

Viral: Man Casually Takes a Bath with Giant Python; Internet Can’t Decide If He’s Brave...

Viral ‘Dancing Elephant’ To Illuminati Song Isn’t What It Seems-Here’s What’s Really Going On

Viral ‘Dancing Elephant’ To Illuminati Song Isn’t What It Seems-Here’s What’s Really Going On

Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Record 43 Lakh In FY25, UVs Lead: SIAM

Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Record 43 Lakh In FY25, UVs Lead: SIAM

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After Amaran’s Success

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After...

Global Pressures From U.S. Tariffs And China’s Oversupply May Stall India’s Private Investment: UBS

Global Pressures From U.S. Tariffs And China’s Oversupply May Stall India’s Private Investment: UBS

Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After Amaran’s Success

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?