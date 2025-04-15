Strong Winds And Rain Sweep Bengaluru, Causing Disruption And Damage

On Monday evening, Bengaluru was struck by a brief but intense spell of rain, accompanied by strong winds, which left a trail of destruction in its wake. The storm affected various parts of the city, particularly in the western and northern regions, including Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Nandini Layout.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Palace Road observatory recorded 6.2 mm of rainfall by 8.30 pm. Nearly half of this rainfall occurred in a two-hour period, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, indicating the sudden intensity of the storm. The IMD had earlier issued a yellow alert, warning residents of possible thunderstorms and heavy rain, which the city certainly experienced.

The storm was also marked by strong gusty winds, with wind speeds ranging from 30 to 36 km/h over Bengaluru. The nearby town of Doddaballapur recorded gusts as high as 50 km/h. These powerful winds resulted in several tree falls and damaged power lines, causing disruptions across the city.

BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) officials reported incidents of tree falls in areas like Sampangiram Nagar, Srigandhada Kaval, and Shankar Mutt. Additionally, power poles were toppled in localities such as Rajajinagar and Mahalakshmi Layout, leading to temporary blackouts in parts of the city. Some vehicles were also damaged due to the fallen trees and debris.

The intense rain caused waterlogging in low-lying areas, including Kamakshipalya, Malleswaram, Yeshwantpur, and West of Chord Road, which disrupted traffic flow and created further difficulties for commuters.

The IMD has predicted that similar weather conditions will continue in Bengaluru and surrounding areas of South Interior Karnataka until April 20. Residents are advised to stay cautious, as further thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in the coming days.

This unexpected spell of rain and wind in Bengaluru highlights the city’s vulnerability to sudden weather changes. The disruption caused by the storm has left many residents facing power outages, traffic issues, and damage to property. Authorities have been urged to take precautionary measures to prevent further damage, while citizens are advised to stay alert as the stormy conditions continue.

