Study Reveals Over 3,600 Chemicals From Food Packaging Detected In Humans

A recent study has uncovered a startling discovery: more than 3,600 chemicals linked to food packaging and preparation have been identified in human bodies, raising significant health concerns. The research, published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, highlights that approximately 100 of these chemicals are deemed to be of “high concern” to human health.

Led by Birgit Geueke from the Food Packaging Forum Foundation in Zurich, the study reveals that many of these chemicals, such as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and bisphenol A (BPA), are already known to pose health risks and are targets of current bans. While PFAS, often referred to as “forever chemicals,” have been linked to a variety of health issues, BPA is a hormone-disrupting compound that has been prohibited in baby bottles in several countries, as reported by AFP.

Geueke emphasized the need for further research into the potential health effects of lesser-known chemicals found in food packaging. The study draws attention to the significant gap in knowledge regarding how these chemicals migrate into food from various materials like plastic, paper, and metal, as well as from equipment used in food preparation.

The researchers previously catalogued around 14,000 food contact chemicals (FCCs), which can migrate into food. Surprisingly, they found that 3,601 of these chemicals were present in human samples, representing a quarter of all known FCCs. However, Geueke cautioned that the study could not definitively link these chemicals to food packaging alone, as other sources of exposure also exist.

Among the “high concern” chemicals identified were phthalates, which are associated with infertility, and oligomers, byproducts of plastic production that lack sufficient research on their health impacts. Geueke remarked, “There is almost no evidence on the health effects of these chemicals,” stressing the urgent need for more comprehensive studies.

As a precaution, Geueke advised individuals to minimize contact with food packaging and to avoid reheating food in its original packaging. Duane Mellor, an expert in evidence-based medicine at Aston University, acknowledged the thoroughness of the study while pointing out that it does not quantify exposure levels. He urged people to demand better data and reduce unnecessary exposure to potentially harmful chemicals.

In response to growing concerns, regulatory bodies are taking action. The European Union is in the final stages of implementing a ban on PFAS in food packaging, alongside a proposed ban on BPA set to take effect later this year.

