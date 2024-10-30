Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sunita Williams: NASA Astronaut Stuck In Space Thanks Biden And Harris For Celebrating Diwali | Watch Video

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who has spent nearly five months in space, shared heartfelt Diwali greetings with those celebrating the festival in the United States and around the world.

Sunita Williams: NASA Astronaut Stuck In Space Thanks Biden And Harris For Celebrating Diwali | Watch Video

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who has spent nearly five months in space, shared heartfelt Diwali greetings with those celebrating the festival in the United States and around the world.

In a video message from the International Space Station (ISS), the astronaut of Indian descent mentioned the unique experience of observing Diwali from 260 miles above Earth. She reflected on her father’s dedication to preserving their cultural heritage by teaching her and her family about Diwali and other Indian festivals.

Sunita Williams conveys her Diwali wishes

Sunita Williams conveyed her wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone, including those at the White House. Sunita Williams, emphasized the festival’s themes of hope and renewal. She described Diwali as a time filled with joy when goodness triumphs in the world.

“Greetings from the ISS,” Williams said. “I want to extend my warmest wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today at the White House and around the world.”

Additionally, she expressed appreciation to US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for participating in the Diwali celebrations and acknowledging the contributions of the community.

The significance of her message was heightened by the special Diwali event taking place at the White House.

Stuck in ISS

Sunita Williams and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore have been aboard the ISS since June, having launched on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5 for its inaugural crewed flight. They arrived at the space station on June 6.

Plans changed when it was decided to return Starliner to Earth without its crew, leading to a successful landing on September 6 after NASA deemed it “too risky” to bring Wilmore and Williams back at that time.

Both astronauts continue their work as part of the expedition and are scheduled to return in February next year, extending what was originally planned as a week-long test flight to approximately eight months.

Read More: China’s Shenzhou-19 Mission Launches The Crew Of 3 Astronauts to Tiangong Space Station

Filed under

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Sunita Williams Sunita Williams Diwali video Sunita Williams space
Advertisement

Also Read

Is Kansas Shifting? New Poll Indicates A Potential Swing State Emergence

Is Kansas Shifting? New Poll Indicates A Potential Swing State Emergence

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Kiranas Struggle To Keep Up With Quick Commerce

Kiranas Struggle To Keep Up With Quick Commerce

After Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez To Endorse Kamala Harris In A Bid To Woo Hispanic Voters In Nevada

After Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez To Endorse Kamala Harris In A Bid To Woo Hispanic Voters...

Entertainment

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Why Was Singham Again Title Track Removed From YouTube? It Has A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Connection

Why Was Singham Again Title Track Removed From YouTube? It Has A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Is Vidya Balan’s Manjulika Based On A Real Ghost From Kerala?

Is Vidya Balan’s Manjulika Based On A Real Ghost From Kerala?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox