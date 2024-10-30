Sunita Williams: NASA Astronaut Stuck In Space Thanks Biden And Harris For Celebrating Diwali | Watch Video

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who has spent nearly five months in space, shared heartfelt Diwali greetings with those celebrating the festival in the United States and around the world.

In a video message from the International Space Station (ISS), the astronaut of Indian descent mentioned the unique experience of observing Diwali from 260 miles above Earth. She reflected on her father’s dedication to preserving their cultural heritage by teaching her and her family about Diwali and other Indian festivals.

Sunita Williams conveys her Diwali wishes

Sunita Williams conveyed her wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone, including those at the White House. Sunita Williams, emphasized the festival’s themes of hope and renewal. She described Diwali as a time filled with joy when goodness triumphs in the world.

“Greetings from the ISS,” Williams said. “I want to extend my warmest wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today at the White House and around the world.”

Additionally, she expressed appreciation to US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for participating in the Diwali celebrations and acknowledging the contributions of the community.

The significance of her message was heightened by the special Diwali event taking place at the White House.

"Greetings from the ISS. I want to extend my warmest wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating…"

Stuck in ISS

Sunita Williams and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore have been aboard the ISS since June, having launched on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5 for its inaugural crewed flight. They arrived at the space station on June 6.

Plans changed when it was decided to return Starliner to Earth without its crew, leading to a successful landing on September 6 after NASA deemed it “too risky” to bring Wilmore and Williams back at that time.

Both astronauts continue their work as part of the expedition and are scheduled to return in February next year, extending what was originally planned as a week-long test flight to approximately eight months.

