Supreme Court Publishes Delhi HC CJ Report, Fuming Cash Found At Justice Varma’s Residence- Watch

The Commissioner of Police in his report dated 16.3.2025 has reported that as per the guard posted at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, the debris and other partially burnt articles were removed from the room where the fire had broken out in the morning of 15.3.2025.

In a shocking revelations, the Supreme Court of India has released a public article that includes photos and videos showing evidence of cash found at Justice Varma’s house. The report was made available through the official website of the Supreme Court.

The published evidence includes videos and a report about the alleged stacks of cash found at the residence of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma. The firefighters reportedly discovered piles of charred, half-burnt cash, still emitting fumes. The Supreme Court’s report, made public on Saturday, showcases photographs and visuals of the charred cash bundles, which were shared with Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya by the Delhi Police Commissioner. The visuals are regarding the firefighting operation in Justice Varma’s residence on March 14, when he was not present in his home.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Report Unveiled, Supreme Court Publishes Evidence- WATCH

The video attached to the report vividly displays sacks filled with cash, with several bundles visibly burnt. The footage captures the shocking sight of charred currency, offering clear evidence of the incident. These visuals leave no doubt about the extent of the damage and the alleged cash found at Justice Varma’s residence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here is the video and photographs from the report-

Visuals of burnt cash from Justice Varma’s house. pic.twitter.com/YBWQ3rvTAU — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) March 22, 2025

From The 25 Page Report

Justice Varma has totally denied the allegations in the 25-page inquiry report by Supreme Court, calling it a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation. He claimed that workers, gardeners, and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) staff had access to the room where the cash was found, insisting that he did not know about or was involved in the discovery of the cash.

“The Commissioner of Police in his report dated 16.3.2025 has reported that as per the guard posted at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, the debris and other partially burnt articles were removed from the room where the fire had broken out in the morning of 15.3.2025. The enquiry conducted by me, prima facie, does not reveal possibility of entry or access to the room by any person other than those residing in the bungalow, the servants, the gardeners and CPWD personnels, if any,” Justice Upadhyaya wrote in his report. “Accordingly, I am of the prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe,” he said.

However, Yashwant Varma said he was “totally shocked to see the contents of the video” and claimed the allegations as a “conspiracy to frame and malign” him. He has unequivocally said that no cash was ever placed in a storeroom of the house, “either by me or any of my family members and strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us”. “I was totally shocked to see the contents of the video since that depicted something which was not found on site as I had seen it. It was this which prompted me to observe that this clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign me,” Justice Varma said in his response to the Delhi Chief Justice.

The report also mentioned the questions that Justice Yashwant Varma answered. In the case report, there is a mention of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s questions to Justice Yashwant Varma:

How does he account for the presence of money/cash in the room located on his premises? What is the source of the money/cash found in the said room? Who removed the burnt money/cash from the room on the morning of March 15, 2025?

In his response, Justice Varma said, “The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous. The suggestion that one would store cash in an open, freely accessible and commonly used storeroom near the staff quarters or in an outhouse verges on the incredible and incredulous.” He also said, “I once again make it clear that no one from my house ever reported seeing any currency in burnt form in the room. In fact, this gets further corroborated from there being no cash or currency which we saw when the site was restored to us after the fire personnel and the police had left the scene, quite apart from us not being apprised of any recovery or seizure which was made on the spot,” Justice Varma added in his response to the High Court Chief Justice.

Also Read: Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Row: SC Publishes Delhi HC Chief Justice’s Probe Report