Supriya Shrinate On Women In Politics: Women Have To Prove Themselves Beyond Male Counterparts | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

In a panel discussion titled Women in Politics at ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and political analyst Neerja Chowdhury engaged in a candid conversation about the role of women in Indian political leadership. Moderated by NewsX Editorial Director, Priya Sehgal, the discussion explored the historical journey of women in Indian politics, their leadership roles, challenges they face, and gender biases within political parties, particularly the Congress. Both Supriya and Neerja highlighted the progress made by women over the years while acknowledging the systemic obstacles that continue to hinder their full participation.

Key Takeaways

1. Supriya Shrinate praises Sonia Gandhi’s leadership during the UPA years, calling her empathetic and graceful.

2. Neerja Chowdhury highlights that Indian women gained voting rights early but still face underrepresentation in politics.

3. Priyanka Gandhi’s national campaigning was prioritized over contesting a seat in Amethi or Raebareli.

4. Supriya spoke about the sexualized abuse women in politics face on social media, drawing a line when it targets family.

5. Gender inequality in Congress remains, according to Neerja.

6. Supriya supported the Women’s Reservation Bill but criticized its delayed implementation until after 2034.

7. Both panelists emphasized the need for cultural and structural changes to fully integrate women into political leadership.

Supriya’s Admiration for Sonia Gandhi

When asked about women leaders who have inspired her, Supriya did not hesitate to mention Sonia Gandhi, the Congress leader under whom she had personally worked. Supriya, reflecting on the UPA years, said, “Without a doubt, Mrs. Gandhi, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi.”

She lauded Sonia Gandhi’s leadership in shaping critical reforms during her tenure alongside Dr. Manmohan Singh. Supriya emphasized Sonia Gandhi’s empathy, dignity, and grace, which she said made her a remarkable leader. Supriya’s personal interactions with her further reinforced her admiration, especially for Sonia’s sense of humor, which added a unique charm to her leadership style.

Supriya contrasted her connection with Sonia Gandhi to Indira Gandhi, who is often hailed as a decisive woman leader. However, Supriya noted that many in her generation, including herself, did not witness Indira Gandhi’s era of leadership firsthand, making her relationship with Sonia Gandhi more personal and influential.

Role of Women in the Freedom Struggle and Post-Independence Politics

Neerja provided a historical overview of women’s role in Indian politics, dating back to the freedom struggle. She highlighted that Indian women were ahead of their Western counterparts in gaining voting rights, a significant milestone for women in India.

“Indian women had a head start,” Neerja said, pointing out that Mahatma Gandhi appointed Sarojini Naidu as the Congress president in 1924, even though only 1% of Indian women were literate at the time.

However, despite this progressive start, women were sidelined in post-independence politics. Neerja shared that in the first Lok Sabha, only 5.4% of the members were women. Today, women’s representation stands at 13.4%, which, while an improvement, remains far from gender parity. Neerja emphasized that women in politics are often judged by different standards compared to men. “The goodness becomes a criterion,” she remarked, pointing out that women’s competence is often secondary to their perceived morality or their family background, something men rarely face.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Role in Congress

A key focus of the discussion was Priyanka Gandhi’s position within the Congress party. Neerja questioned why Priyanka was not given a seat to contest in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Congress bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli. She argued that Priyanka’s exclusion from these constituencies reflected deeper biases within the Congress, where even prominent women leaders sometimes face obstacles in rising to power.

Supriya defended the party’s decision, explaining that it was a strategic move to ensure Priyanka’s broader involvement in the national campaign. “We did not want to fall into the trap of the BJP,” Supriya explained.

She argued that restricting Priyanka to contesting one seat would have limited her ability to campaign effectively across the country. Instead, Priyanka spearheaded campaigns in multiple states, including Rae Bareli and Amethi, without being tied down to one constituency.

Supriya expressed hope that Priyanka Gandhi would soon find a place in Parliament, where her assertiveness and leadership could have a greater impact. She acknowledged that women in politics face heightened scrutiny and have to work harder to prove their competence, a reality that Priyanka Gandhi is no stranger to.

Women, Social Media Abuse and Gender Bias

The conversation also delved into the darker side of being a woman in politics—social media abuse. Supriya, who heads the Congress party’s social media operations, highlighted the gendered nature of online trolling.

“The only threat and the only abuse that a woman gets on social media is sexual in nature,” Supriya said, emphasizing how women in politics are targeted with specific forms of harassment that men rarely encounter.

Despite the vitriol, Supriya maintained a strong stance, stating that she has developed a thick skin over the years. However, she draws a firm line when it comes to her children. “The only line I draw is when they attack your children,” she said, recounting how she has taken legal action against trolls who have made inappropriate remarks about her daughter.

Gender Inequality Within the Congress

Neerja also raised concerns about the treatment of women within the Congress party itself, despite its liberal outook. She cited the example of Kumari Shelja, a prominent Dalit woman leader.

Supriya acknowledged these issues but pointed out that the Congress has made efforts to address gender representation within its ranks. She mentioned the party’s recent constitutional amendment that mandates 50% of all office bearers to be from SC, ST, OBC, minority, and women groups under the age of 50. This, according to Supriya, is evidence that Congress is committed to improving representation for marginalized groups, including women.

The Women’s Reservation Bill

The panel also discussed the recently passed Women’s Reservation Bill, which aims to reserve 33% of seats in Parliament and state assemblies for women. While Supriya welcomed the bill, she criticized the BJP for delaying its implementation by linking it to future delimitation and census exercises, which would push the bill’s enactment to at least 2034.

“It’s a carrot that women can’t consume,” Supriya said, expressing frustration that the bill is being used as a political tool rather than a genuine commitment to gender equality.

Despite the delays, Supriya urged political parties to avoid mudslinging on women’s issues. She emphasized the need for bipartisan cooperation to ensure that women’s rights are advanced across the political spectrum.

Future Prospects For Women

The Women in Politics panel highlighted both the progress and the ongoing struggles faced by women in India’s political landscape. While women have made significant inroads into fields like sports, science, and the military, politics remains an arena where their representation and recognition are still limited. The discussion shed light on the historical roots of women’s political participation, the biases that persist within major political parties, and the personal challenges women leaders face, both offline and online.

As India moves forward, the call for greater representation of women in politics continues to grow. However, as both Supriya and Neerja agreed, meaningful change will require more than just rhetoric—it will need structural reforms and a cultural shift toward valuing women’s leadership on par with men’s.

