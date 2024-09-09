The surge in referrals follows the closure of Suffolk Rape Crisis, which was forced to shut down due to funding issues.

Warning: This article contains discussions of sexual violence and support services.

A significant increase in demand for sexual violence support services has been reported, attributed in part to the recent closure of a similar service in the region. Survivors in Transition, a charity based in Ipswich, Suffolk, has seen a dramatic rise in referrals, from an average of 50-70 per month to 140 in July and 160 in August.

Impact of Suffolk Rape Crisis Closure

The surge in referrals follows the closure of Suffolk Rape Crisis, which was forced to shut down due to funding issues. Fiona Ellis, CEO of Survivors in Transition, noted that the timing of the increase coincided with the charity reopening a mental health referral pathway. She emphasized that while the rise in demand was anticipated, the organization was prepared to handle the influx and maintain the quality of its services.

Ellis urged the government to provide assurances to charities like hers, stressing the need for continued and increased investment. “We’re waiting on a cliff edge for the spending review,” Ellis said. “There’s been an enormous investment by the previous government, but we need quick assurances that funding will remain stable and ideally increase.”

Government Response and Funding Concerns

Ellis expressed concern that without sufficient funding, more organizations like Suffolk Rape Crisis might face closure, negatively impacting survivors who rely on these critical services. Despite these challenges, Survivors in Transition is committed to ensuring that all referrals are addressed promptly and that service quality remains high.

Jess Asato, Labour MP for Lowestoft and chair of an all-party parliamentary group on domestic abuse, acknowledged the government’s pledge to halve violence against women and girls. However, she did not comment specifically on charity funding. Asato emphasized the need for reforms in policing and the justice system, including the establishment of specialist rape and serious sexual offence units, dedicated domestic abuse advisors in 999 control rooms, and specialized courtrooms to handle delays and backlogs.

Call for Cultural Shift

Asato also highlighted the importance of shifting focus from victims to perpetrators of violence, advocating for a cultural change to address the root causes of sexual violence more effectively. The call for a cultural shift aligns with the broader mission to enhance support for survivors and improve the justice system’s response to sexual violence.

