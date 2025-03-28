Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility & Sutak Period – Everything You Need To Know

Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility & Sutak Period – Everything You Need To Know

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, blocking sunlight partially or completely from reaching Earth.

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to occur on March 29, 2025. According to astronomical calculations, this solar eclipse will be partial and will begin at 2:21 PM (IST) and end at 6:14 PM (IST). The total duration of the eclipse will be approximately 3 hours and 53 minutes.

Will the Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India?

This solar eclipse will not be visible in India. The eclipse can be seen in South America, parts of North America, North Asia, North-West Africa, Europe, the North Pole, the Arctic Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean. However, people in India will not witness this celestial event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sutak Period and Its Effect in India

Since this solar eclipse will not be visible in India, the Sutak period will not be considered valid. According to Hindu beliefs, the Sutak period is observed in regions where the eclipse is visible, impacting spiritual and religious activities. Since this eclipse does not appear in the Indian sky, it will have no effect on daily life, spiritual practices, or religious activities in India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What is a Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, blocking sunlight partially or completely from reaching Earth. When this alignment happens, the Moon casts its shadow on Earth, leading to an eclipse. The upcoming solar eclipse on March 29, 2025, is a partial eclipse, meaning the Sun will be partially covered by the Moon.

Where Will the Solar Eclipse Be Visible?

As per scientific observations, this solar eclipse can be seen in:

  • South America
  • Partial North America
  • North Asia
  • North-West Africa
  • Europe
  • North Pole
  • Arctic Ocean
  • Atlantic Ocean

However, India will not witness this eclipse.

The first solar eclipse of 2025 is set to take place on March 29, but it will not be visible in India. Consequently, there will be no Sutak period effect in India, and people can continue their daily routines as usual. The eclipse, however, will be observed in several other parts of the world, including South America, North Asia, and Europe.

Filed under

Surya Grahan 2025

The Union Cabinet, chaire

Cabinet Approves DA Hike For Central Govt Employees, DR For Pensioners
newsx

Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility & Sutak Period – Everything You Need To Know
Stand-up comedian Kunal K

Madras High Court Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail To Kunal Kamra In Eknath Shinde Parody Row
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi Joins Viral Studio Ghibli AI Trend, Shares Dreamlike Pics With Trump & Macron
Thailand has ordered the

Thailand Earthquake: Schools Closed, Command Centre Established As PM Returns to Bangkok | What We...
Stand-up comedian and You

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell Amid Outrage
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Cabinet Approves DA Hike For Central Govt Employees, DR For Pensioners

Cabinet Approves DA Hike For Central Govt Employees, DR For Pensioners

Madras High Court Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail To Kunal Kamra In Eknath Shinde Parody Row

Madras High Court Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail To Kunal Kamra In Eknath Shinde Parody Row

PM Modi Joins Viral Studio Ghibli AI Trend, Shares Dreamlike Pics With Trump & Macron

PM Modi Joins Viral Studio Ghibli AI Trend, Shares Dreamlike Pics With Trump & Macron

Thailand Earthquake: Schools Closed, Command Centre Established As PM Returns to Bangkok | What We Know So Far

Thailand Earthquake: Schools Closed, Command Centre Established As PM Returns to Bangkok | What We...

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell Amid Outrage

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell Amid Outrage

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips