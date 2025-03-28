Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility & Sutak Period – Everything You Need To Know

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, blocking sunlight partially or completely from reaching Earth.

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to occur on March 29, 2025. According to astronomical calculations, this solar eclipse will be partial and will begin at 2:21 PM (IST) and end at 6:14 PM (IST). The total duration of the eclipse will be approximately 3 hours and 53 minutes.

Will the Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India?

This solar eclipse will not be visible in India. The eclipse can be seen in South America, parts of North America, North Asia, North-West Africa, Europe, the North Pole, the Arctic Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean. However, people in India will not witness this celestial event.

Sutak Period and Its Effect in India

Since this solar eclipse will not be visible in India, the Sutak period will not be considered valid. According to Hindu beliefs, the Sutak period is observed in regions where the eclipse is visible, impacting spiritual and religious activities. Since this eclipse does not appear in the Indian sky, it will have no effect on daily life, spiritual practices, or religious activities in India.

What is a Solar Eclipse?

Where Will the Solar Eclipse Be Visible?

As per scientific observations, this solar eclipse can be seen in:

South America

Partial North America

North Asia

North-West Africa

Europe

North Pole

Arctic Ocean

Atlantic Ocean

However, India will not witness this eclipse.

The first solar eclipse of 2025 is set to take place on March 29, but it will not be visible in India. Consequently, there will be no Sutak period effect in India, and people can continue their daily routines as usual. The eclipse, however, will be observed in several other parts of the world, including South America, North Asia, and Europe.