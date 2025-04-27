Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Swiggy Instamart Partners With Ministry Of Cooperation To Boost Cooperative Products

Swiggy Instamart Partners With Ministry Of Cooperation To Boost Cooperative Products

Swiggy Instamart will introduce a dedicated "Cooperative" category to feature products from various cooperative sectors.

Swiggy Instamart Partners With Ministry Of Cooperation To Boost Cooperative Products

Swiggy Instamart Partners With Ministry Of Cooperation To Boost Cooperative Products


Swiggy Instamart signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Cooperation to support cooperative brands in marketing, promotion, consumer technology, and capacity building. Following the MoU, products under Bharat Organics and other cooperative dairy products will become available on Swiggy’s e-commerce and q-commerce platforms, the Ministry of Cooperation stated on Saturday. Swiggy will create a dedicated “Cooperative” category on its platform, focusing on organics, dairy, millets, and handicrafts. This collaboration aims to strengthen the cooperative movement in India by leveraging Swiggy’s digital platform and expansive outreach to new-age consumers.

Swiggy To Launch Dedicated ‘Cooperative’ Category

Swiggy Instamart will introduce a dedicated “Cooperative” category to feature products from various cooperative sectors. The platform will prioritize items such as organic produce, dairy goods, millets, and traditional handicrafts. This move will ensure greater visibility for cooperative entities and allow them to connect with a broader, digitally active consumer base.

Partnership Aims To Expand Digital Presence of Cooperatives

Through this partnership, Swiggy will facilitate the onboarding of cooperative dairy and organic products onto its Instamart platform. The company will offer preferred access and support services to these products, enhancing their market reach. The collaboration will help cooperatives expand their digital footprint and strengthen their presence in India’s growing online marketplace.

Awareness Campaign To Celebrate International Year of Cooperatives

In view of the United Nations declaring 2025 as the International Year of Cooperation, Swiggy, in partnership with the Ministry of Cooperation, will conduct a nationwide awareness campaign. This campaign will promote cooperative movements, organisations, and their products, aiming to foster a deeper connection between cooperatives and consumers across India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Government Initiatives To Strengthen Cooperatives

The Ministry of Cooperation highlighted that the government has taken more than 60 initiatives to support the cooperative sector. Recent efforts have focused on providing better market access for cooperative produce, especially organic products, further emphasizing the government’s commitment to empowering cooperatives and enhancing their contribution to the economy.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: House Of Active Terrorist Adnan Shafi Destroyed In Kashmir, Watch 

Filed under

Swiggy

newsx

Several Killed, Multiple Others Injured As Vehicle Drives Into Vancouver Street Festival Crowd
newsx

Civilian Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Kupwara, Investigation Underway
Shehbaz Sharif Sends Cond

Shehbaz Sharif Sends Condolences To Iran, Slips Kashmir into Conversation Anyway: Classic Pakistan Behaviour
In the letter written on

A Letter Written Onboard Titanic Before It Sank Sells For Almost $400,000 At Auction –...
Palestinian President Mah

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Names Hussein al-Sheikh as Deputy, Signalling Succession Plan
A Columbia County sheriff

Georgia Deputy Killed, Another Injured During Traffic Stop Shooting in US
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Several Killed, Multiple Others Injured As Vehicle Drives Into Vancouver Street Festival Crowd

Several Killed, Multiple Others Injured As Vehicle Drives Into Vancouver Street Festival Crowd

Civilian Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Kupwara, Investigation Underway

Civilian Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Kupwara, Investigation Underway

Shehbaz Sharif Sends Condolences To Iran, Slips Kashmir into Conversation Anyway: Classic Pakistan Behaviour

Shehbaz Sharif Sends Condolences To Iran, Slips Kashmir into Conversation Anyway: Classic Pakistan Behaviour

A Letter Written Onboard Titanic Before It Sank Sells For Almost $400,000 At Auction – Here’s What It Says

A Letter Written Onboard Titanic Before It Sank Sells For Almost $400,000 At Auction –...

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Names Hussein al-Sheikh as Deputy, Signalling Succession Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Names Hussein al-Sheikh as Deputy, Signalling Succession Plan

Entertainment

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After