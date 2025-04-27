Swiggy Instamart Partners With Ministry Of Cooperation To Boost Cooperative Products

Swiggy Instamart signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Cooperation to support cooperative brands in marketing, promotion, consumer technology, and capacity building. Following the MoU, products under Bharat Organics and other cooperative dairy products will become available on Swiggy’s e-commerce and q-commerce platforms, the Ministry of Cooperation stated on Saturday. Swiggy will create a dedicated “Cooperative” category on its platform, focusing on organics, dairy, millets, and handicrafts. This collaboration aims to strengthen the cooperative movement in India by leveraging Swiggy’s digital platform and expansive outreach to new-age consumers.

Swiggy To Launch Dedicated ‘Cooperative’ Category

Swiggy Instamart will introduce a dedicated “Cooperative” category to feature products from various cooperative sectors. The platform will prioritize items such as organic produce, dairy goods, millets, and traditional handicrafts. This move will ensure greater visibility for cooperative entities and allow them to connect with a broader, digitally active consumer base.

Partnership Aims To Expand Digital Presence of Cooperatives

Through this partnership, Swiggy will facilitate the onboarding of cooperative dairy and organic products onto its Instamart platform. The company will offer preferred access and support services to these products, enhancing their market reach. The collaboration will help cooperatives expand their digital footprint and strengthen their presence in India’s growing online marketplace.

Awareness Campaign To Celebrate International Year of Cooperatives

In view of the United Nations declaring 2025 as the International Year of Cooperation, Swiggy, in partnership with the Ministry of Cooperation, will conduct a nationwide awareness campaign. This campaign will promote cooperative movements, organisations, and their products, aiming to foster a deeper connection between cooperatives and consumers across India.

Government Initiatives To Strengthen Cooperatives

The Ministry of Cooperation highlighted that the government has taken more than 60 initiatives to support the cooperative sector. Recent efforts have focused on providing better market access for cooperative produce, especially organic products, further emphasizing the government’s commitment to empowering cooperatives and enhancing their contribution to the economy.

