Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Becomes Mysore Sandal Soap Brand Ambassador, Triggers Backlash From Kannada Groups

Tamannaah Bhatia Becomes Mysore Sandal Soap Brand Ambassador, Triggers Backlash From Kannada Groups

Karnataka govt names Tamannaah Bhatia as Mysore Sandal Soap brand ambassador, sparking protests from Kannada activists demanding a local face for the brand.

Tamannaah Bhatia Becomes Mysore Sandal Soap Brand Ambassador, Triggers Backlash From Kannada Groups


The Karnataka government has named Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the new brand ambassador for the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, a move that has sparked protests from Kannada activists and netizens who are questioning why a local actress was not chosen for the role.

Tamannaah will represent not only the world-famous soap but also all products manufactured by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) for the next two years. She will be paid ₹6.2 crore for her endorsement deal.

KSDL’s Managing Director, Prashanth PKM, confirmed the appointment and stated that the company would soon launch product promotions featuring Bhatia. “We have signed Tamannaah Bhatia as our committee found her to be the best match for our pan-India push. We needed a brand ambassador with pan-India appeal, and her profile fits our vision after much consideration,” he said.

A senior KSDL official told News18 that the company had initially considered Kannada actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, and Pooja Hegde, but could not proceed as they were already bound by contracts with other brands. “We had to ensure we reached consumers across India with a popular face to boost sales,” the official added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision comes as KSDL revealed that only 12% of its annual revenue of over ₹1,800 crore comes from Karnataka, with the majority coming from across India. Hence, the company felt the need for a brand ambassador with national reach and global visibility to strengthen its presence beyond the state.

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from several pro-Kannada groups and activists. T Narayanagowda, chief of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, condemned the decision as an insult to Karnataka’s talent. He demanded that the ₹6.2 crore be redirected towards public welfare and warned of strong protests if the appointment wasn’t reversed.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Narayanagowda threatened that the organisation would launch agitations if the government didn’t immediately cancel the agreement.

Responding to the controversy, State Industries Minister MB Patil defended the appointment. He wrote on ‘X’ that the goal was to expand KSDL’s reach across India, and the move did not mean Karnataka’s identity would be undermined. “The brand’s recall in Karnataka will still be strengthened,” he assured.

Minister HK Patil also shared a similar view, saying the appointment was likely intended to attract a wider market outside of Karnataka.

Despite the explanation, the debate continues, with many Kannadigas feeling that a local face would have been more appropriate for a brand rooted in Karnataka’s cultural identity.

ALSO READ: Security Forces Crack Down on Terrorists Across Manipur; Weapons, Ammunition, and Vehicles Seized

Filed under

brand ambassador karnataka government Mysore Sandal Soap Tamannaah Bhatia

Adani Group Chairman Gaut

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In The Northeast
Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In The Northeast

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In The Northeast

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’