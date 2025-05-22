Tamannaah Bhatia Becomes Mysore Sandal Soap Brand Ambassador, Triggers Backlash From Kannada Groups

The Karnataka government has named Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the new brand ambassador for the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, a move that has sparked protests from Kannada activists and netizens who are questioning why a local actress was not chosen for the role.

Tamannaah will represent not only the world-famous soap but also all products manufactured by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) for the next two years. She will be paid ₹6.2 crore for her endorsement deal.

KSDL’s Managing Director, Prashanth PKM, confirmed the appointment and stated that the company would soon launch product promotions featuring Bhatia. “We have signed Tamannaah Bhatia as our committee found her to be the best match for our pan-India push. We needed a brand ambassador with pan-India appeal, and her profile fits our vision after much consideration,” he said.

A senior KSDL official told News18 that the company had initially considered Kannada actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, and Pooja Hegde, but could not proceed as they were already bound by contracts with other brands. “We had to ensure we reached consumers across India with a popular face to boost sales,” the official added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision comes as KSDL revealed that only 12% of its annual revenue of over ₹1,800 crore comes from Karnataka, with the majority coming from across India. Hence, the company felt the need for a brand ambassador with national reach and global visibility to strengthen its presence beyond the state.

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from several pro-Kannada groups and activists. T Narayanagowda, chief of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, condemned the decision as an insult to Karnataka’s talent. He demanded that the ₹6.2 crore be redirected towards public welfare and warned of strong protests if the appointment wasn’t reversed.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Narayanagowda threatened that the organisation would launch agitations if the government didn’t immediately cancel the agreement.

Responding to the controversy, State Industries Minister MB Patil defended the appointment. He wrote on ‘X’ that the goal was to expand KSDL’s reach across India, and the move did not mean Karnataka’s identity would be undermined. “The brand’s recall in Karnataka will still be strengthened,” he assured.

Minister HK Patil also shared a similar view, saying the appointment was likely intended to attract a wider market outside of Karnataka.

Despite the explanation, the debate continues, with many Kannadigas feeling that a local face would have been more appropriate for a brand rooted in Karnataka’s cultural identity.

ALSO READ: Security Forces Crack Down on Terrorists Across Manipur; Weapons, Ammunition, and Vehicles Seized