Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Rain Expected In Several Districts, Chennai To See Thunderstorms

IMD predicts rain in Tamil Nadu till March 25, with thunderstorms in key districts. Chennai to see rain on March 22. Dry weather expected from March 26 onward.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in seven districts of Tamil Nadu—Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, and Dindigul—until 10 PM tonight (March 21, 2025). The forecast attributes the weather changes to the meeting of east and west winds over southern India, along with a low-level circulation extending from the Kumarikadal region to southern Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

March 22, 2025:

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari.

March 23-25, 2025:

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

March 26-27, 2025:

Dry weather is likely to prevail across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Chennai Weather Forecast

March 22, 2025:

Partly cloudy skies with chances of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

Maximum temperature: 34-35°C

Minimum temperature: 25-26°C

The IMD advises residents in heavy rainfall-prone districts to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.

