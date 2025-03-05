Key takeaways from Trump’s US Congress Speech

Donald Trump's Speech to Congress Key Takeaways: Trump expressed his desire to implement some of the tax promises he made during his campaign. This includes eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay.

President Donald Trump’s first joint address to Congress on Tuesday was marked by high drama and sharp exchanges. His speech kicked off with raucous chants from Democrats, quickly escalating into a heated shouting match as Republicans rallied with their own chants of “USA! USA!” The tension reached a boiling point when Democratic Congressman Al Green was escorted off the House floor. Trump’s address set the stage for a series of reactions and bold statements, all of which we’ve summarized for you here in a concise overview.

Reciprocal Tariffs on India

In one of the most significant announcements, Trump declared reciprocal tariffs against India and China from April 2, 2025. Trump listed out the countries like European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada and said that many other including these charge the US tremendously high tariffs than what the US charges them, He said that it was very unfair. He specifically signalled out India saying, “India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 percent.

Tax cuts for everyone

Trump spent a lot of time talking about different topics, like transgender athletes and improving government efficiency. However, he said that the biggest issue he will focus on this year will be massive tax and spending bill. The president also shared a plan for it. He repeated his desire to cut taxes and include some of the tax promises he made during his campaign. This includes eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay. Congressional Republicans still figuring out how to fit the trillions of dollars in tax cuts that Trump wants into the bill.

Make America affordable again’

While delivering his speech, Trump vowed to make America “affordable again”. He mentioned that one of his top priorities since taking over President is to improve the economy and provide quick relief to working families. Trump also promised to restructure the federal government to reduce the cost of important goods, like eggs and energy, but did not give many details on how these changes would happen.

Gold Card Visa: ‘Like green card, but better’

Trump went on to boast about his ‘Gold Card’ visa that would allow people from outside America to make their own path towards American citizenship by paying $5 million. Trump said that this card is “like the green card, but better and more sophisticated. These people will have to pay tax in our country.”

Trump brings up Zelenskyy’s peace letter

While concluding his speech, Trump said that he got a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocating for peace in the future. He said that the letter mentions that Ukraine is willing to negotiate as soon as possible to bring peace in the time of war.

Trump shared the letter aloud, which mentioned that Ukraine was eager to work with Trump’s “strong leadership” to achieve lasting peace. Zelenskyy in the letter said that he valued how much America has done for Ukraine and that they are ready to sign the agreement on minerals deal any time that is convenient for the US president.

Trump said that he appreciates Zelenskyy’s letter and that he has strong notion that Russia is ready for peace. “Wouldn’t that be beautiful,” asked Trump while concluding his speech.

Trump gives a shoutout to Musk and DOGE cuts

Trump praised Elon Musk for his help in bringing changes to the federal government and workforce. During the speech, Democrats interrupted with shouts of “false” to challenge some of Trump’s claims. Musk, sitting in the gallery, stood when Republicans applauded, while Democrats held signs reading “Musk steals.” Trump also claimed that Musk’s team had uncovered “hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud”.

