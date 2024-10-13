Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
we-woman

Tejashwi Yadav Calls For Action After Baba Siddique’s Murder

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has reacted strongly to the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, calling for state governments to prioritize law and order in their regions.

Tejashwi Yadav Calls For Action After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has reacted strongly to the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, calling for state governments to prioritize law and order in their regions. Speaking to the media, Yadav expressed his shock and sorrow over the incident, stating, “The way he was murdered… it is very surprising that in such a big city like Mumbai, if such incidents can take place, then we can understand that nobody is safe.”

Baba Siddique was shot multiple times, sustaining critical gunshot wounds to his chest. He was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night, where despite extensive resuscitation efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. Dr. Jalil Parkar, a physician at the hospital, reported that Siddique arrived with unrecordable pulse and blood pressure, and the ECG showed a flat line, leading to his immediate transfer to the ICU.

MUST READ: Shashi Tharoor Celebrates Vidyarambham By Introducing Children To Writing

The NCP leader’s ancestral village is located in Sheikhpurdil, Bihar, where villagers mourned his passing and expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra.

In the wake of the murder, the Mumbai esplanade court has remanded Gurmail Singh, one of the accused in the case, to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until October 21. The police presented Singh and another suspect, Dharmraj Singh Kashyap, in court earlier. The court has also instructed that Kashyap be presented again after an ossification test, which is commonly used to estimate a person’s age based on bone fusion.

The Mumbai police have identified another individual, Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, as connected to the case. This incident has sparked widespread concern about safety and security in Mumbai, prompting calls for immediate action from local authorities.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on restoring public confidence in the law enforcement agencies and ensuring the safety of citizens in the region.

ALSO READ: Odisha CM Majhi Plants Sapling In ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign

