Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Released from Police Custody in France Amid Legal Investigation

Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, has been released from police custody in France and will face questioning and potential indictment related to allegations of content moderation failures on his platform.

Paris, France — Pavel Durov, the Russian-born billionaire and founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, was released from police custody on Wednesday and transferred to court for questioning. This development follows his dramatic arrest at Paris’s Bourget Airport over the weekend, where he was detained under a warrant related to the app’s moderation practices.

Durov, 39, exited the anti-fraud office outside Paris in what appeared to be a police vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, he will now undergo “initial questioning and possible indictment” in the French capital.

The arrest of Durov is linked to allegations that Telegram, which boasts over 950 million users globally, has been used for various illicit activities including fraud, drug trafficking, and the spread of child pornography. Additionally, the app’s minimal content moderation has drawn criticism for its use by terrorist groups and far-right extremists.

Under French law, Durov was held for up to 96 hours, the maximum detention period before formal charges must be filed. His arrest has sparked a debate over freedom of speech, particularly in Ukraine and Russia, where Telegram serves as a crucial communication tool amid the ongoing conflict.

Russia has condemned the French authorities’ actions, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accusing Paris of violating international norms on freedom of speech. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has sought to reassure Russian users about the app’s future, urging them not to delete sensitive messages.

French President Emmanuel Macron has intervened in the matter, stating that the charges against Durov are “in no way political,” a rare move for a French leader in judicial matters. Durov, who founded Telegram in 2013 with his brother Nikolai, is estimated to be worth $9.15 billion according to Bloomberg. Despite his app’s praise for upholding free speech, critics argue that its lack of oversight has made it a haven for criminal activities.

Telegram’s encryption technology ensures that conversations on the platform are secure, leaving law enforcement agencies with limited ability to monitor user activities. Durov, who left Russia in 2014 and now resides in Dubai, has maintained a luxurious lifestyle while defending the app’s commitment to privacy and security.

“You cannot make it safe against criminals and open for governments,” Durov told CNN in 2016. “It’s either secure or not secure.”