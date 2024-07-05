Temporary Bridge In Uttarakhand Collapses; Leaves Pilgrims Trapped

In a tragic incident, about 8-9 km ahead of Gangotri on the Gomukh footpath, 30-40 pilgrims were stranded and two washed away when a temporary bridge collapsed due to a sudden increase in water flow in a river at Devgad in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Upon receiving the information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot and helped the stranded pilgrims cross the river safely.

According to the SDRF, sixteen pilgrims have been saved, and the rescue operation for others is underway.

Earlier, the SDRF on Thursday rescued 10 youngsters who were stranded on an island near Robbers Cave in Dehradun.

“We received information from the City Control Room (CCR) that some people had been trapped on an island near Robbers Cave (Guchhupani), for whose rescue an SDRF team is required,” SDRF officials said. On receiving the information, the SDRF rescue team, along with sub-inspector Laxmi Rawat from post-Sahastradhara, immediately left for the site of the incident with the necessary rescue equipment. The SDRF team reached the site of the incident and took immediate action.

Subsequently, the 10 people trapped on the island were brought to a safe place by crossing the river with great difficulty using rope through the strong current of the river, said the SDRF.

Heavy rains in Haridwar last week caused severe flooding, with rising water levels in the Ganga River leading to vehicles floating and roads being submerged.

Heavy downpours resulted in the Ganga River’s water level rising significantly, flooding roads and leaving several vehicles partially or completely submerged.

Local authorities had advised residents and visitors to avoid bathing in the river due to the hazardous conditions.

