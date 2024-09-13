Terrorist Encounter Erupts In Kishtwar Ahead Of Prime Minister’s Rally

An encounter has erupted in the Chatru area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, a significant exchange of gunfire occurred between security forces and militants in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by local police. The clash unfolded in the Pingnal Dugadda forest, located in the upper reaches of Naidgham village within the Chhatroo area.

Details of the Encounter

According to a police spokesperson, the confrontation began when militants fired upon a joint team of security personnel and Jammu & Kashmir Police who were conducting search operations in the region. The Indian Express has reported that two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the forest, prompting a surge in reinforcements to the area. The intense firefight underscores the ongoing security challenges in the region.

Recent Developments

This incident follows a series of recent confrontations. Just days prior, security forces had neutralized two militants in Udhampur district. The timing of this skirmish is particularly notable as it coincides with heightened security measures in anticipation of the first phase of polling in Kishtwar scheduled for September 18.

Increased Security Measures

In light of the upcoming elections, security has been significantly ramped up across Kishtwar and neighboring districts, including Doda and Ramban. Additional forces have been deployed to safeguard residential areas and polling stations. Ongoing search operations are also being conducted in forested regions to locate and neutralize remaining threats.

Official Responses and Preparations

Senior officials from the police and security forces have been dispatched to Doda to assess and bolster the security situation in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the area on Saturday. The Prime Minister‘s visit will include a public meeting, adding further urgency to the security arrangements.

Recent Violent Incidents

The recent months have seen a series of violent incidents in the region. Nearly a dozen individuals, including two Army Captains and seven soldiers, have been killed in separate attacks across Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua districts. Additionally, three militants were neutralized in a recent operation in the Gandoh area of Doda district.

The situation remains tense as security forces continue their efforts to stabilize the region and ensure the safety of residents and electoral processes.

