Trudeau Urged By Own Party To Resign: Facing October 28 Deadline From 20 Liberal MPs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing increasing pressure from within his own party as several Liberal Members of Parliament (MPs) push for his resignation before the next general election. A faction of the party has reportedly set an October 28 deadline for Trudeau to make a decision, according to a report from the Associated Press (AP).

The internal unrest comes at a time when Trudeau’s leadership is being questioned by around 20 MPs, with poor polling numbers raising concerns about the party’s future. Several Liberals are reportedly nervous about their chances in the upcoming elections, citing the party’s declining popularity as a key reason for their discontent.

Liberal MPs Call for Trudeau’s Exit

Ken McDonald, a Liberal MP from Newfoundland who has signed the letter urging Trudeau to step down, said the prime minister “has to start listening to the people.” McDonald, who has chosen not to run in the upcoming elections, emphasized that many of his colleagues are feeling anxious about their electoral prospects.

The letter, signed by more than 20 Liberal lawmakers, was presented during a caucus meeting that lasted for three hours. It calls on Trudeau to step down and refrain from running for a fourth term. The letter has not been made public, but AP reports indicate that the message was clear—Trudeau should leave by October 28 or face unspecified consequences.

Trudeau Responds to the Pressure

After the caucus meeting, Trudeau appeared before the media, maintaining that the Liberal Party remains “strong and united.” However, he did not take questions from reporters, nor did he address the growing concerns of the 20-plus MPs directly. While Trudeau has not yet signed the letter demanding his resignation, he has indicated that he will consider the demands put forth by his colleagues.

It is worth noting that no Canadian prime minister has won four consecutive terms in over 100 years. Trudeau’s plan to run for a fourth term, which he had previously confirmed, now faces serious doubts.

Declining Popularity and Recent Election Losses

The Liberal Party has recently faced significant setbacks, suffering losses in special elections in key districts in Toronto and Montreal—regions the party has historically dominated. The drop in support has led many within the party to question Trudeau’s leadership.

According to the latest Nanos poll, the Liberals trail behind the opposition Conservatives, with the Conservatives polling at 38% and the Liberals at 25%. The poll, conducted with 1,037 respondents, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

India-Canada Relations and the Fallout

The internal pressure on Trudeau comes at a time when Canada’s diplomatic relationship with India remains strained. In September, Trudeau accused Indian agents of being potentially involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, leading to a sharp diplomatic response from India, which rejected the claims as “absurd.”

Trudeau has stood by the allegations, citing findings by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which he claims provide “clear and compelling evidence” that agents of the Indian government engaged in threatening activities targeting South Asian Canadians.

In retaliation, India expelled Canada’s acting high commissioner and five other diplomats, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

With Trudeau under pressure from both his party and international allies, his leadership appears increasingly precarious. The coming weeks will determine whether the embattled prime minister will heed the calls for his resignation or continue to fight for his political future.

