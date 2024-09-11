Trump criticized ABC's moderation of his debate with Harris, claiming bias, and said he's unlikely to participate in future debates.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed, without offering proof, that his debate with Kamala Harris was “rigged.” He accused the moderators of correcting him but not Harris.

#BREAKING Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was ‘rigged’ against him pic.twitter.com/aQWIU0hETc — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 11, 2024

Trump also criticized Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris after the debate, calling her very liberal and predicting it would hurt her popularity.

#BREAKING Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US president on Instagram pic.twitter.com/D7jQqJitNs — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 11, 2024

On Wednesday, former president Donald Trump made his first comments following the Philadelphia debate, claiming the event was heavily biased against him, describing it as a “three on one” situation. During an early morning appearance on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, the Republican nominee criticized the ABC moderators for frequently fact-checking him throughout the debate.

Trump remarked that the event “was a rigged deal,” claiming the moderators corrected him repeatedly while leaving Kamala Harris unchecked.

He further stated that many of his claims were “debunked,” although he believed his statements were accurate, accusing the moderators of unfairly targeting him.

Trump also attacked ABC, labeling them as “dishonest” and suggesting that they should “take away their license” due to the way they handled the debate.

Continuing his criticism, Trump called ABC the “most dishonest” news organization, despite considering most outlets to be dishonest.

Despite these grievances, Trump expressed pride in his performance, claiming that he “won by a lot” and felt he did an excellent job. He acknowledged that he has faced worse odds before but felt this time it was more blatant.

When asked about participating in future debates, Trump said he is “less inclined” to do so, feeling that he already had a “great night” and won the debate.