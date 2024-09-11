Thursday, September 12, 2024

Trump Claims ABC-Hosted US Presidential Debate Was ‘Rigged’ Against Him

Trump criticized ABC's moderation of his debate with Harris, claiming bias, and said he's unlikely to participate in future debates.

Trump Claims ABC-Hosted US Presidential Debate Was ‘Rigged’ Against Him

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed, without offering proof, that his debate with Kamala Harris was “rigged.” He accused the moderators of correcting him but not Harris.

Trump also criticized Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris after the debate, calling her very liberal and predicting it would hurt her popularity.

On Wednesday, former president Donald Trump made his first comments following the Philadelphia debate, claiming the event was heavily biased against him, describing it as a “three on one” situation. During an early morning appearance on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, the Republican nominee criticized the ABC moderators for frequently fact-checking him throughout the debate.

Trump remarked that the event “was a rigged deal,” claiming the moderators corrected him repeatedly while leaving Kamala Harris unchecked.

He further stated that many of his claims were “debunked,” although he believed his statements were accurate, accusing the moderators of unfairly targeting him.

Trump also attacked ABC, labeling them as “dishonest” and suggesting that they should “take away their license” due to the way they handled the debate.

Continuing his criticism, Trump called ABC the “most dishonest” news organization, despite considering most outlets to be dishonest.

Despite these grievances, Trump expressed pride in his performance, claiming that he “won by a lot” and felt he did an excellent job. He acknowledged that he has faced worse odds before but felt this time it was more blatant.

When asked about participating in future debates, Trump said he is “less inclined” to do so, feeling that he already had a “great night” and won the debate.

Tags:

ABC Debate Trump

Recent Post

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar Hospital Case

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar...

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with Food, Water, and Fans

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with...

2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on VMAs 2024 Red Carpet

2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox