Trump Promises Free IVF For Women, Defends Himself Over Abortion Rights

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview on Thursday, stated that if re-elected, his administration would not only safeguard access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) but also ensure that either the government or insurance companies cover the costs of this expensive service for American women who require it.

Trump indicated that his administration would handle the cost of the treatment and emphasized that insurance companies would be required to pay. He clarified that one option would be for insurance companies to cover the cost under a mandate.

This year, abortion and IVF have become significant political issues for the GOP. Democrats have criticized Republicans over IVF recently, suggesting that GOP-led abortion restrictions could extend to IVF as well.

High costs for IVF in US

Currently, few insurance plans cover fertility treatments like IVF, leaving many couples to pay the high costs out of pocket. The Department of Health and Human Services estimates that one cycle of IVF costs about $20,000 per patient.

The Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology reported that its member clinics performed 389,993 IVF cycles in 2022, which would amount to approximately $7.8 billion for that year, given the cost of around $20,000 per cycle.

Over the past decade, an increasing number of employers have begun to offer fertility benefits. Some provide fixed amounts to cover patient costs, while others set lifetime maximums for a certain number of cycles.

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Trump’s running mate, expressed frustration in a recent interview about how reproductive rights are often misrepresented. He noted that while the media focuses on abortion, Republicans have made efforts to promote fertility treatments for those struggling with infertility.

Trump’s position on IVF is the latest response to criticism of his presidential administration, with his 2024 campaign policy proposals addressing concerns such as the criticism over his 2017 tax plan, which was perceived as favoring the wealthy. In response to criticism over supporting the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, Trump is now proposing measures to protect IVF and manage its costs.

Harris’ campaign says Trump’s platform could lead to ban on IVF and abortion

Sarafina Chitika, a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, commented that Trump’s platform could effectively lead to a nationwide ban on IVF and abortion. She pointed out that since Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, IVF is already under threat and women’s freedoms have been diminished in various states. Chitika argued that Vice President Kamala Harris is the only candidate who trusts women and will protect their right to make their own healthcare decisions.

The statement referenced the GOP platform’s language regarding the 14th Amendment and abortion policy, which asserts that the amendment guarantees no person can be denied life or liberty without due process, allowing states to pass laws protecting those rights. The platform also supports policies that advance IVF.

This year, the Alabama state Supreme Court ruled that embryos created via IVF should be considered people, prompting major fertility clinics in the state to suspend their IVF services.

Trump’s position on IVF may conflict with anti-abortion rights advocates who object to aspects of IVF that involve discarding unused embryos.

Trump’s position on abortion

Trump did not explicitly state in the interview how he would vote on a ballot measure in his home state of Florida, which aims to guarantee a right to abortion until fetal viability, around 24 weeks of pregnancy. He reiterated his criticism of Florida’s current six-week abortion limit, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling it “too short” and emphasizing that more time is needed.

When asked how he would vote in November, he mentioned that he would vote in favor of extending the six-week limit.

Trump has historically fluctuated on abortion issues before settling on his current position that it should be determined by individual states.

As president, before the overturning of Roe v. Wade, he had previously urged the Senate to pass a 20-week abortion ban. After leaving office, he praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe and the national right to abortion, even claiming in a social media post that he was able to “kill Roe v. Wade.”

However, as this year’s presidential race has developed, Trump has distanced himself from other Republicans on the issue, particularly as abortion has become a significant topic for Harris and her supporters.

Harris criticizes Trump, Vance

During a recent speech at the Democratic convention, Harris criticized Trump and Vance, labeling them as “out of their minds” and accusing them of planning to “ban medication abortion and enact a nationwide abortion ban.”

In the interview, Trump remarked that “exceptions are very important” to him, specifying that he supports exceptions for the life of the mother, as well as in cases of incest and rape.

In February, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are considered children, which jeopardized access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments in the state and brought the procedure into the spotlight of reproductive rights debates. President Joe Biden urged Congress to “guarantee the right to IVF” nationwide during his State of the Union address earlier in March. This has presented Republicans with a new challenge as they seek to express support for IVF—a procedure that often involves the destruction of embryos—while aligning it with their long-standing belief that life begins at conception.

IVF, abortion becoming major election issues in US

This situation indicates that IVF, along with the anti-abortion perspectives that have impacted it in Alabama and could potentially lead to similar threats in other states, is influencing the upcoming election season.

Overall, most American voters support access to IVF. A poll conducted from March 9–12 found that 80 percent of registered voters believe IVF should be legal, while only 6 percent think it should be illegal, with 14 percent unsure. Additionally, another poll from February 15-19 revealed that most voters believe reproductive health care, including fertility planning like IVF, should be more accessible. This includes 62 percent of all voters and 53 percent of Republicans. In contrast, when it comes to access to abortion pills and in-clinic abortions, Democrats and independents were significantly more likely to support increased access, whereas Republicans were more likely to favor reduced access.

