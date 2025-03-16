Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Trump Defies Federal Court Order, Deports Brown University Doctor And Professor Rasha Alawieh To Lebanon

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Rhode Island physician and Brown University professor, was deported to Lebanon despite a judge’s order to halt her removal. Now, U.S. Customs and Border Protection faces legal scrutiny over whether it defied the court’s directive.

Trump Defies Federal Court Order, Deports Brown University Doctor And Professor Rasha Alawieh To Lebanon

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Brown University professor, was deported despite a judge’s order. CBP now faces legal scrutiny over the move.


A Rhode Island doctor and assistant professor at Brown University’s medical school has been deported to Lebanon, despite a federal judge issuing an order to halt her immediate removal. The case of Dr. Rasha Alawieh, 34, is now the subject of legal scrutiny, with a hearing scheduled for Monday before a federal judge in Boston.

CBP Yet To Provide Update

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin, appointed by former President Barack Obama, has demanded clarification on whether U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “willfully” disregarded his directive. According to court filings, Sorokin received a “detailed and specific” timeline from Alawieh’s legal team, which raised “serious allegations” regarding potential violations of his order.

CBP has yet to provide a statement regarding the deportation.

Dr. Alawieh, a Lebanese citizen residing in Providence, was detained on Thursday upon her return to the U.S. at Logan International Airport in Boston. She had been visiting family in Lebanon and was returning with an H-1B visa, issued by the U.S. consulate, permitting her to work at Brown University. The visa category is specifically designated for individuals employed in specialized fields.

Rasha Alawieh Arrested at Airport

Alawieh has been in the U.S. since 2018, when she arrived for a two-year fellowship at Ohio State University. She later completed a fellowship at the University of Washington before joining the Yale-Waterbury Internal Medicine Program, which she finished in June.

Despite her valid visa, Alawieh was detained at the airport under circumstances still unclear to her family. A lawsuit, filed by her cousin Yara Chehab, argues that her rights were violated and that no reason was given for her detention and removal.

In response to the lawsuit, Judge Sorokin issued a directive on Friday evening, explicitly barring Alawieh’s removal from Massachusetts without at least 48 hours’ notice to the court. He also ordered that she be brought to a court hearing scheduled for Monday.

However, attorneys representing her cousin claim that despite this judicial order, Alawieh was flown to Paris, where she was scheduled to board a connecting flight to Lebanon on Sunday.

Rasha Alawieh and Legal Inquiry into CBP Actions

The federal judge has now demanded that the government submit a legal and factual explanation regarding Alawieh’s deportation by Monday morning, ahead of the scheduled hearing. Additionally, the government has been instructed to preserve all emails, text messages, and other relevant documents related to her arrival and removal.

The deportation comes amid ongoing efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to tighten immigration policies, restrict border crossings, and increase enforcement actions.

