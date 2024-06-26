Trump V. Biden: What Are The Potential Face-off Points in the First US Presidential Election Debate?

On Thursday, June 27 Republican’s Donald Trump and Democrat’s Joe Biden are going to be pitted against each other for the 2024 presidential election debate.

As all eyes are on U.S. presidential elections. Here are some potential key points to be debated over in the face-off:

1. Trump help guilty in Hush Money Case.

Donald Trump after proved guilty in the Hush Money Case, registered his name historically as the first US president to become a convicted felon. And earlier this month, Biden did attack on Trump’s weak point by releasing a new campaign as an indirect attack on his Republican rival. The voiceover in the ad said, “This election is between a convicted criminal who is only out for himself and a president who is fighting for your family,” .

However, the Republican strategist James Davis explaining to Al Jazeera that how Trump can convert this felon into favor, “He can say, ‘I’ve known that the justice system doesn’t treat people fairly across the board … and that’s why I passed the First Step Act, because it’s been treating minority and Black communities unfairly for years.’”.

Adding further, Davis also put a condition on Trump’s win, saying that “he can do only well”,”if he can keep it clean and message-focused, But if he appears to lean more into the Trump revenge tour, then that will ultimately substantiate some of the arguments against him that Biden has been making.”

2. Biden’s work Throughout his tenure

The Democratic strategist Kristian Ramos believes that the debate holds a great opportunity for Biden to explain to public that what his administration has done for the US economy. He said, “It’s an opportunity for him to tell the story of the last three years and what he’s done and how he can help the American people,”.

3. The landmark Roe V. Wade

In the Case, The U.S. supreme court has overturned the constitutional right to abortion and upheld for nearly a half century, no longer exists. And on this Joe Biden takes quite a pride as during Trump’s time this case was thrown away, triggering abortion restrictions and bans in several states.

4. Israel-Hamas, Illegal immigration and other foreign issues

Meanwhile, the major topic on which Trump can attack Biden is Isarel-Hamas issue, As America still funds Israel, equips it with ammunition and has still not totally condemned Israel long waging war on Hamas. And many in U.S. protests in favor of Hamas has happened.

