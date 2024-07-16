Two People Nabbed in GTB Hospital Shooting

Two people have been apprehended in connection with the murder of a patient inside a ward at GTB Hospital in Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday.

Following the incident, police registered a case on July 14 based on the statement of one Tarranum Malik.

In her statement, she said that her brother Riyazuddin was shot by an unknown person in Ward 24 of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

A PCR call was made, and the case was registered. Police obtained video footage from cameras near the ward and the ground-floor cameras, which showed four people entering the hospital’s emergency gate.

“Another patient in the same ward, who was shot on June 12, indicated that he had a rivalry with the Hasim Baba gang. He believed the attackers intended to kill him but mistakenly killed the patient in the bed opposite,” police said.

Officials said that based on the video footage, the suspects were identified. Police also obtained their Instagram IDs and mobile numbers, and analyzed call detail records (CDRs). During a raid in Laxmi Garden, Loni, Uttar Pradesh, one suspect, Faiz, a 20-year-old resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, was apprehended and interrogated.

During sustained interrogation, Faiz revealed that Faheem alias Badshah Khan was the mastermind behind the incident, police added. Another suspect, Farhaan, was apprehended in Chauhan Banger.

The suspects disclosed that Faheem would gather the group at his flat in Babar Pur, Delhi.

On the day of the incident, Faheem instructed them to kill another patient in Ward 24 of GTB Hospital, not the deceased. Faheem also instructed them on how to flee the hospital after the shooting. Faiz provided the bike for the operation. After the shooting, Moin Khan and Faiz returned to their home in Loni.

During the raids, both accused persons were apprehended, and further investigation is ongoing, police said.

Inputs from ANI