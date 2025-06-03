‘Type: Jay Shree Ram’ – RCB Fans Flood Internet With Support Ahead Of IPL Final, Internet Erupts

For a fanbase that has cheered through heartbreaks, turned pain into punchlines, and made loyalty look cool, this run feels extra sweet. Ee Sala… History Namdu!

Yes, you can hear it echoing across Narendra Modi Stadium and beyond—because Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally done it! After years of heartbreak, memes, and near misses, RCB has charged back with a season that feels like a Bollywood climax: emotional, dramatic, and absolutely worth the wait.

From the ashes of a sluggish start, they’ve risen like phoenixes in red and gold. With six straight wins, a bowling unit that’s suddenly doing things we thought only dreams were made of, and fielding tighter than your last-minute exam prep—RCB isn’t just winning, they’re believing.

Captain Cool, King Kohli & Comeback Kings

Faf du Plessis has led like a man on a mission—calm, composed, and calculating. Virat? Well, he’s gone full “King Mode”, rewriting scripts and silencing critics. DK’s late-order fireworks? Chef’s kiss. And the bowlers—finally, FINALLY—are defending totals like their lives depend on it.

They’ve not just been playing cricket; they’ve been rewriting their own prophecy. The same team that fans used to cheer for with fingers crossed now gets standing ovations before the match even starts.

Ee Sala… It’s Happening!

For a fanbase that has cheered through heartbreaks, turned pain into punchlines, and made loyalty look cool, this run feels extra sweet. The memes have paused, the chants have roared back, and #EeSalaCupNamde doesn’t feel like a joke anymore—it feels like a spoiler alert.

So stand tall, RCB fam. Paint your face, wear the jersey, and scream from the rooftops. Because if cricket is theatre, this is RCB’s blockbuster third act.

Ee Sala… History Namdu!

Here Is How The Fan Are Flooding The Internet With Immense Support

If you want to see RCB as a Champion. Type : Jay Shree Ram 🚩 #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/FIRLHZYKGr — Tata IPL 2025 Commentary (@IPL2025Auction) June 3, 2025

IPL Trophy 🏆 Rajat Patidar postponed his wedding to give everything for RCB this season.

Please God, don’t break their hearts this time. 😭💔

And if RCB wins today, 1000 Rs. for everyone who likes and retweets this — I’m not even kidding! 🌟🤗#ViratKohli𓃵#IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/K3wp3XKi3n — Maham (@Tehreem68829672) June 3, 2025

Rajat Patidar postponed his wedding🥹

Phil Salt flew to the UK and came back, landing in Ahmedabad at 3 AM—just to be there for the team.

IPL 2025 Final This isn’t just cricket.

it’s love for RCB. ❤️💪 God,

They’ve given it their all.

Virat Kohli ,Phil Salt

Please don’t break… pic.twitter.com/9A2d1evCS4 — Trilochan Bhattarai (@trilochan000) June 3, 2025

Its literally RCB vs all other IPL team fans and still RCB fans made it 67 percent.

This is called fanbase and Aura!! pic.twitter.com/rgb0WgShiJ — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) June 3, 2025

