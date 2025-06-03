Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • ‘Type: Jay Shree Ram’ – RCB Fans Flood Internet With Support Ahead Of IPL Final, Internet Erupts

‘Type: Jay Shree Ram’ – RCB Fans Flood Internet With Support Ahead Of IPL Final, Internet Erupts

For a fanbase that has cheered through heartbreaks, turned pain into punchlines, and made loyalty look cool, this run feels extra sweet. Ee Sala… History Namdu!

‘Type: Jay Shree Ram’ – RCB Fans Flood Internet With Support Ahead Of IPL Final, Internet Erupts

‘Type: Jay Shree Ram’ – RCB Fans Flood Internet With Support Ahead Of IPL Final, Internet Erupts


Yes, you can hear it echoing across Narendra Modi Stadium and beyond—because Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally done it! After years of heartbreak, memes, and near misses, RCB has charged back with a season that feels like a Bollywood climax: emotional, dramatic, and absolutely worth the wait.

From the ashes of a sluggish start, they’ve risen like phoenixes in red and gold. With six straight wins, a bowling unit that’s suddenly doing things we thought only dreams were made of, and fielding tighter than your last-minute exam prep—RCB isn’t just winning, they’re believing.

Captain Cool, King Kohli & Comeback Kings

Faf du Plessis has led like a man on a mission—calm, composed, and calculating. Virat? Well, he’s gone full “King Mode”, rewriting scripts and silencing critics. DK’s late-order fireworks? Chef’s kiss. And the bowlers—finally, FINALLY—are defending totals like their lives depend on it.

They’ve not just been playing cricket; they’ve been rewriting their own prophecy. The same team that fans used to cheer for with fingers crossed now gets standing ovations before the match even starts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ee Sala… It’s Happening!

For a fanbase that has cheered through heartbreaks, turned pain into punchlines, and made loyalty look cool, this run feels extra sweet. The memes have paused, the chants have roared back, and #EeSalaCupNamde doesn’t feel like a joke anymore—it feels like a spoiler alert.

So stand tall, RCB fam. Paint your face, wear the jersey, and scream from the rooftops. Because if cricket is theatre, this is RCB’s blockbuster third act.

Ee Sala… History Namdu!

Here Is How The Fan Are Flooding The Internet With Immense Support

Also Read: IPL 2025 Finals Today, RCB vs PBKS: The Dream Of 18 Years In IPL Will Come To And End Today 

Filed under

RCB Fans Reactions RCB IPL Trophy RCB Match RCB Today RCB Winning match will RCB win Today

newsx

England vs West Indies 3rd ODI: England Players Swap Buses For Bikes To Beat Traffic...
newsx

Breaking: Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Jolts Assam, Tremors Felt Across Guwahati
The Dutch government plun

Explained: What Happens Next in the Dutch Government Crisis?
newsx

‘Punjab Kings Decided To Bat First’: Ravi Shastri’s Comment Sparks Confusion At PBKS vs RCB...
Dutch Prime Minister Dick

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof Resigns After Geert Wilders Pulls PVV Out of Ruling Coalition
newsx

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final: Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

England vs West Indies 3rd ODI: England Players Swap Buses For Bikes To Beat Traffic To The Oval

England vs West Indies 3rd ODI: England Players Swap Buses For Bikes To Beat Traffic...

Breaking: Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Jolts Assam, Tremors Felt Across Guwahati

Breaking: Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Jolts Assam, Tremors Felt Across Guwahati

Explained: What Happens Next in the Dutch Government Crisis?

Explained: What Happens Next in the Dutch Government Crisis?

‘Punjab Kings Decided To Bat First’: Ravi Shastri’s Comment Sparks Confusion At PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final Toss

‘Punjab Kings Decided To Bat First’: Ravi Shastri’s Comment Sparks Confusion At PBKS vs RCB...

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof Resigns After Geert Wilders Pulls PVV Out of Ruling Coalition

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof Resigns After Geert Wilders Pulls PVV Out of Ruling Coalition

Entertainment

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees ‘Family Feud to Begin

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box Office On December 5

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan | NewsX Exclusive

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?